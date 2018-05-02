If you think a cheap box of chocolates is your mom’s idea of a good Mother’s Day gift, we’ve got some bad news for you. Yeah, it’s not. If you want to make your mother happy next Sunday when Mother’s Day 2018 rolls around, try getting her something she’ll actually enjoy and get some use out of. Flowers? Meh… they’re nice for a couple of days until they start to wilt and die. How about some nice new tech instead?

Best Buy has been running a bunch of solid sales lately, and the nation’s top electronics retail store is back with a big Mother’s Day sale that begins today. You can shop the full sale right here, or check out our 10 favorite deals below.

LG – 60″ Class – LED – UJ6300 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

True Color Accuracy

Uses advanced color mapping technology to effectively correct color distortions and deliver a picture that is accurate and natural. IPS technology

The IPS panel in this LG TV uses in-plane switching to deliver rich colors and strong contrast ratio that remain consistent at wide viewing angles. webOS Smart Platform

webOS brings together popular streaming video apps, such as Netflix, and gives you access to more than 70 free premium Internet channels through the LG Channel Plus app. 59.9″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W main channel speakers, ULTRA Surround. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. TruMotion 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

LG – 60″ Class – LED – UJ6300 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $599.99 (save $200)

Insignia – 55″ Class (54.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV Roku TV

Roku Smart TV

Roku TV offers access to stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from one simple, intuitive interface. 54.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Stream movies, videos, music, and more. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. DTS TruSurround

Two 10W main channel speakers deliver an immersive virtual surround sound experience. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Insignia – 55″ Class (54.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV Roku TV: $379.99 (save $50)

Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU7100 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

54.6″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Samsung – 55″ Class – LED – NU7100 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $699.99

Save up to $200 on iPhone X

Google – Chromecast

Smart Enabled

Get access to a world of instant entertainment with this product. Just connect to the Internet and stream movies, listen to music, and access a wide variety of other content. Make your TV smart(er)

This TV streaming device by Google is a better way to get video, music, and games to your TV. Compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows devices. Use your phone to play, pause, control volume and more

And you can still text or call without interrupting what’s playing. Watch what you want, when you want

Enjoy TV shows, movies, videos, songs, games, sports and more from over 1000 apps like Netflix, YouTube, Pandora, and HBO NOW. Start streaming with just your voice

Works with Google Home so you can stream and control content using just your voice:”Ok Google, play Stranger Things from Netflix on my living room TV.” Upgrade your TV for less

Expand your home entertainment without buying a new TV. It’s so affordable you can get one for every TV in the house. Mirror your Android phone or laptop

Easily view your device’s screen on your TV. If you can see it on your phone, you can see it on your TV.

Google – Chromecast: $30 (save $5)

Save an Extra $50 on Select MacBook Models with Coupon

Sony – WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE)

Restores detail to your digital music. Bluetooth 4.1 interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Rechargeable battery

Offers up to 35 hours of use and lasts up to 200 hours on standby mode. Built-in microphone

Enables simple hands-free chatting via a compatible device. Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancelation (AINC)

Analyzes background sound and adjusts it for optimal performance on airplanes and other noisy environments, so you can enjoy a focused, immersive sound environment. Over-the-ear design

For a secure fit. Rotating earcups

Make travel easy. The headphones can be easily packed in a suitcase or slipped into a bag, so you can transport them securely wherever you go.

Sony – WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $149.99 (save $50)

Up to 30% Off Select Small Appliances

Preparing healthy, quick meals for your family becomes more fun when you’re using best appliance for the job. 55 items included in this sale!

Up to 30% Off Select Small Appliances

Beats by Dr. Dre – BeatsX Earphones

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless listening

Up to 8 hours of battery life for when you’re on the go

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback when battery is low

Variety of eartip options offer personalized comfort and secure-fit wingtips provide stability

Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with easy purse and pocket portability

Authentic, clear acoustics deliver crisp sound fit for your life

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Beats by Dr. Dre – BeatsX Earphones: $89.99 (save $60)

Bose – SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker

True 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage

Seamless aluminum body is durable and water-resistant (IPX4)

Enjoy up to 12 hours of play time from a rechargeable, lithium-ion battery

Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts

Take calls and access Siri or Google Now™ right from your speaker

Pair two speakers together for Stereo or Party Mode playback

Easily manage Bluetooth connections, unlock features and access future updates with the Bose® Connect app

NFC pairing for easy connectivity to your NFC-enabled devices

Available in Triple Black or Lux Gray

Optional charging cradle available

Bose – SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker: $179.99 (save $20)