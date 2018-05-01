Netflix had a huge month in April with a whopping 39 new original movies, specials, and full seasons of TV shows premiering over the course of the month. Have you watched them all? Do you even know about them all? Be sure to check out our complete list of all 39 new Netflix originals that debuted last month to ensure you don’t miss anything great. Of course, April is over and May has arrived, which means it’s now the start of a brand new month packed with brand new original content from Netflix.

The action kicks off right away. On Tuesday, May 1st, Netflix is debuting a new movie called Sometimes and a new John Mulaney comedy special. The release schedule only picks up more steam from there, with 10 new releases scheduled for this Friday, May 4th. That includes several new movies and shows, like the hotly anticipated second season of Dear White People. Other popular premieres coming later this month include new seasons of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Bill Nye Saves The World, as well as the special Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, which is going to be hilarious.

There are 36 new Netflix originals set to be released this month, and you’ll find the complete list below with links to their respective Netflix pages, when available. Want to check out all the new releases slated for next month including third-party studio content? You’ll find that list right here.

Streaming May 1st



Streaming May 4th

Streaming May 6th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 8th

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 13th

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 18th

Cargo — NETFLIX FILM

Catching Feelings — NETFLIX FILM

Inspector Gadget: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 22nd

Streaming May 23rd

Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 24th

Fauda: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 25th

Streaming May 26th

Sara’s Notebook — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 27th

The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 30th

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 31st