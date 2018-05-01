Netflix had a huge month in April with a whopping 39 new original movies, specials, and full seasons of TV shows premiering over the course of the month. Have you watched them all? Do you even know about them all? Be sure to check out our complete list of all 39 new Netflix originals that debuted last month to ensure you don’t miss anything great. Of course, April is over and May has arrived, which means it’s now the start of a brand new month packed with brand new original content from Netflix.
The action kicks off right away. On Tuesday, May 1st, Netflix is debuting a new movie called Sometimes and a new John Mulaney comedy special. The release schedule only picks up more steam from there, with 10 new releases scheduled for this Friday, May 4th. That includes several new movies and shows, like the hotly anticipated second season of Dear White People. Other popular premieres coming later this month include new seasons of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Bill Nye Saves The World, as well as the special Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, which is going to be hilarious.
There are 36 new Netflix originals set to be released this month, and you’ll find the complete list below with links to their respective Netflix pages, when available. Want to check out all the new releases slated for next month including third-party studio content? You’ll find that list right here.
Streaming May 1st
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sometimes — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 4th
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Anon — NETFLIX FILM
- Busted!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dear White People: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- End Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Forgive Us Our Debts — NETFLIX FILM
- Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Manhunt — NETFLIX FILM
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Rain: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 6th
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 8th
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 11th
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Kissing Booth — NETFLIX FILM
- The Who Was? Show: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 13th
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 18th
- Cargo — NETFLIX FILM
- Catching Feelings — NETFLIX FILM
- Inspector Gadget: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 22nd
- Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 23rd
- Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 24th
- Fauda: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 25th
- Ibiza — NETFLIX FILM
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trollhunters: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 26th
- Sara’s Notebook — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 27th
- The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 30th
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 31st
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern — NETFLIX ORIGINAL