How to live stream Mark Zuckerberg’s F8 2018 keynote address

The last time we saw Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, he was answering questions before Congress about his company’s commitment to keeping private user data safe, the potential impact of the social network on the US election, and the Cambridge Analytica scandal that saw at least 87 million people have their data shared without their knowledge. And now the CEO will appear at Facebook’s F8 developer conference on Tuesday.

While the Congressional hearings are technically behind him, the fallout of the data breach isn’t going away any time soon. Zuckerberg has no choice but to address the incident to the developers who will be in attendance at the event in San Jose, California this week and the thousands of Facebook users who will stream from their homes.

But groveling for forgiveness will only be a portion of the keynote address, as Zuckerberg and his team have plenty of new products and updates to discuss as well. Oculus (which has dealt with its own controversies over the years) will make an appearance, with the new, wireless Oculus Go going up for preorder on Monday.

We’ll also hear more about Facebook’s plans for augmented reality, which began to take shape last spring when the company introduced a platform that would allow developers to bring AR-powered camera effects to their apps.

If you want to watch along and see Zuckerberg’s public, live-streamed response to the issues that have been making headlines for the past few weeks, you can do so when his keynote begins at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Tuesday. You can watch the stream at either the F8 stream page or Facebook’s profile page right here.