Didn’t get enough paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free in yesterday’s roundup? Well don’t worry because we’ve got eight fresh apps for you to check out on Tuesday. They’re all free for a limited time only, so grab them quickly while you still can. You’ll also find a few remaining freebies in Monday’s post if you missed that one.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Star Wars Pinball 6

Normally $1.99.

Set in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Pinball lets you interact with the most iconic characters, and relive the greatest moments of the Star Wars universe mixed with exciting pinball action! Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader, Starfighter Assault, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Boba Fett. Choose to support the Galactic Empire or the Rebel Alliance with your high scores as the Star Wars Pinball community fights for the Balance of the Force! The initial Star Wars Pinball download comes with the Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back table. Other Star Wars Pinball tables can be purchased as in-app purchases. Additional Star Wars Pinball tables are coming soon! May the Force be with you! **For players already enjoying Star Wars™ Pinball tables in Zen Pinball, we want to give you a heads up that there is no way for us to transfer purchases or make tables available in both apps. Thanks for your support!** What the Press Are Saying: Penny Arcade Report (Ben Kuchera)

If you’re a fan of pinball, Star Wars, or fun things, this is pretty much a must-purchase. GamesRadar

As a complete package, Star Wars Pinball delivers the kind of arcade experience that makes you crave just one more game, constantly chasing to surpass your own score for the sheer satisfaction of it. Desctructoid – 9.5/10

Each table is chock full of beautiful art, character cameos, and tracks pulled straight from the films’ soundtracks. These first three tables are a bold and equally stellar introduction to Star Wars Pinball, and they’ll keep you more than busy until Zen Studios drops the next batch. Game Informer – 8.5/10

You don’t need to be a Star Wars fan to recognize the creativity Zen has brought to the new tables. The company continues to include more fantasy elements in its designs. AppAdvice

“Star Wars fans will certainly enjoy the visual treat this game offers. That, combined with the fun gameplay make this a must have. It is impressive. Most impressive.

Jump into hyperspace to check it out in the App Store.”

BFT – Bear Focus Timer

Normally $0.99.

Tom is a friendly bear, except when you can not concentrate. He will do his best to help you focus on something! Just place your screen face down and focus on what you do.

A variety of white noise will help you focus more.

If you concentrate well, Tom will praise you.

You can change the session time in the settings.

You can reset the timer by pressing Tom’s belly button. Please keep in mind that Tom can also enjoy fishing when you are focused.

Smart Translator

Normally $9.99.

Smart Translator is an amazing app that lets you translate your text or speech into more than 40 languages. MAIN FEATURES * Input your text by typing or speaking.

* Hear your translation being read aloud to you.

* Translate your text into more than 40 languages.

* Send your translated text as an email or text message.

* Share your text or translation on social networks.

* Copy it to other apps. :: SUPPORTED LANGUAGES :: * Speech recognition support

العربية, English (Australia), English (UK), English (US), Español (España), Español (México), Bahasa indonesia, Bahasa melayu, čeština, Dansk, Deutsch, français (Canada), français (France), italiano, Magyar, Nederlands, Norsk, Polski, Português, Português brasileiro, Pyccĸий, Română, suomi, Svenska, Tϋrkçe, Ελληνικά, 한국어, 中文(中国), 中文(臺灣), 廣東話, 日本語. :: Translation support :: – Arabic

– Basque

– Catalan

– Chinese

– Chinese (traditional)

– Czech

– Danish

– Dutch

– English

– Filipino

– Finnish

– French

– German

– Greek

– Hindi

– Hungarian

– Indonesian

– Irish

– Italian

– Japanese

– Korean

– Latvian

– Lithuanian

– Malay

– Norwegian

– Polish

– Portuguese

– Romanian

– Russian

– Spanish

– Swedish

– Tamil

– Telugu

– Thai

– Turkish

– Ukrainian

– Urdu

– Vietnamese

– Welsh Smart Translator requires a Wi-Fi or 3G connection. – Are you travelling to a foreign country?

– Do you need to communicate with someone who doesn’t speak your language?

– Do you need to share your ideas in a foreign language? If yes, then Smart Translator is definitely for you. Grab your copy now.

CocktailsPlus

Normally $0.99.

Do you want to know the origins of mixed alcoholic beverages and drinks that have made its history? Do you know who invented the John Collins? Have you even drink the Martinez? Do you want to know “historical” cocktail recipes and how they are changed over time? CocktailsPlus is right for you! • list of the entire IBA classification cocktail list (2011)

• “historical” drinks belonged to previous IBA classification or to have a story to tell!

• a detailed sheet for each cocktail with ingredients and recipe and two important section: History and Trivia, based on books of Craddock, Bullock and other famous bartenders;

• customizable and sortable Favorite list based on various criteria;

• searchable cocktail list by alphabetical order, categories, ingredients, glass;

• sharing a cocktail and its recipe on Facebook, Twitter or e-mail and sms;

• the Extra section, with the history of cocktails, the equipments, the glasses, the tecqniques and more;

• the Calc, to convert centiliter to ounce, and viceversa;

• the Glossary, with the most used terms and the basic products;

• CocktailsPlus for Apple Watch, with all the cocktails to “your wrist” and with the special section “Bartender Training” in which you will be able to pour liquid using the metal pour and the Apple Watch!

Speech Recogniser

Normally $9.99.

With this revolutionary app, you won’t need to type anything any more. You just speak and your speech is instantly converted into text. :: MAIN FEATURES :: This brilliant speech-to-text app will allow you to do more with your iPhone : • Post status updates on Facebook.

• Tweet.

• Translate your speech into more than 40 languages.

• Copy your text to other apps.

• Hear your translation being read aloud to you. :: SUPPORTED LANGUAGES :: العربية, English (Australia), English (UK), English (US), Español (España), Español (México), Bahasa indonesia, Bahasa melayu, čeština, Dansk, Deutsch, français (Canada), français (France), italiano, Magyar, Nederlands, Norsk, Polski, Português, Português brasileiro, Pyccĸий, Română, suomi, Svenska, Tϋrkçe, Ελληνικά, 한국어, 中文(中国), 中文(臺灣), 廣東話, 日本語. Speech Recogniser uses the latest technologies in speech recognition and machine translation. As a result, the app requires an Internet connection. Speech Recogniser will definitely make your life easier. GET YOUR COPY NOW.

Fonti – Font Keyboard

Normally $1.99.

New !

Fonti – the first keyboard app with genuine fonts. From now on writing messages is even more fun !

Write your messages in unique fonts & colors that will add a new meaning to your text. The Fonti keyboard contains 50 special fonts.

You can match different colors and backgrounds to decorate your text. You have amazing fonts to choose from: TV & MOVIES FONTS: VIDEO GAMES FONTS:

Harry Potter, Matrix, Super Mario, Minecraft,

Star Wars, Mickey Mouse Pokémon, Pac-Man, Halo FOREIGN STYLE FONTS: OLD STYLE FONTS:

Russian style, Chinese style, Medieval, Typewriter,

Japanese style, Roman style Old newspaper DECORATIVE FONTS: TECHNOLOGY FONTS:

Brush, Graffiti, Hacker, Top secret,

Cartoon, Romantic Old computer. HANDWRITTEN FONTS: CELEBS FONTS:

Several handwritten styles, President Donald Trump

from classic to artistic. Fonti works on all messaging apps: Mail, iMessage, Messenger, Whatsapp, Hangouts, Kik, Viber, Line, Telegram, WeChat, Tango, GroupMe. Express yourself with style and enjoy.

Daily Calories Counter

Normally $2.99.

Losing weight made easy. Fast and easy to use Calorie counter takes the pain out from tracking calories. Set up your profile, goal weight and get your optimal daily calorie intake to achieve your dream weight quickly and healthy. If you follow your daily calorie limit you should lose approximately one pound per week. Why choose Daily Calories app: – Easy to use

– Simple User Interface

– No account

– No food database which make adding calories FAST Why this app doesn’t have food database? The answer is simple. Adding each food and portion sizes separately from database is time consuming and frustrating. How to find different food calories then? Ask Siri :)

Calculator Pro Elite

Normally $2.99.

This is THE BEST calculator for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch! ・Dual-line display – shows the input and result at the same time

・History tape – saves every calculation, time and date stamped

・Memory buttons – shows its value on the display

・Percentage and backspace button

・Scientific functions

・6 layouts (3 portrait, 3 landscape)

・11 color themes

・Multi-line input for really long equations

・Automatic scientific formatting

・Label any calculation in the history tape

・E-mail a calculation or the entire history tape

・VoiceOver accessibility

・iOS 9 Split View

・3D Touch Gestures ・Swipe down to see the history tape

・Swipe left or right on the keypad to switch between basic and scientific keys

・Swipe left on the display to backspace

・Swipe right on the display to clear

・Tap & hold on the result to copy

・Tap & hold on the input to move the cursor, copy, paste, convert to E-notation Customize ・Color Theme

・Rounded Buttons

・Light Tape Background

・Show Layout Button

・Allowable Layouts

・Show Memory Buttons

・Replace ÷ Button With /

・Replace E Button With 00

・Show Thousands Separators

・Minimum Decimal Digits

・Maximum Decimal Digits

・Sound

・Font Size

・Equals Repeat

・Bold Font

・Left-Handed Mode

