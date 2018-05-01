Amazon to introduce some intriguing new Prime perks for Whole Foods shoppers

It’s been about 8 months since Amazon acquired Whole Foods for a whopping $13.7 billion and we’ve already seen the online retail giant implement few subtle changes to the nationwide supermarket chain now under its control. Though not all the changes have been received warmly, that might be about to change. According to a new report from CNBC, Amazon is planning to leverage its growing base of Prime subscribers as part of a broader effort to boost foot traffic and sales at its Whole Foods locations.

Citing a source purportedly familiar with Amazon’s plans, the online retail giant is planning to introduce a number of Whole Foods-oriented perks for existing Prime subscribers. Specifically, Prime members will be able to enjoy 10% off, including on items that have already been discounted. Additionally, Amazon’s new perks will include free delivery for buyers in certain geographic regions along with 5% cash back for buyers who use the company’s Visa rewards card.

All in all, Amazon’s strategy here makes a lot of sense. Especially amid word that Amazon will be bumping up the annual cost of Prime to $119/year, it’s nice to see the company roll out some additional perks as to provide subscribers with more bang for their buck.

Additionally, Amazon’s program here will likely appeal to existing Whole Foods shoppers. Per the CNBC report, an estimated “75 percent of Whole Foods shoppers are Amazon Prime members, but less than 20 percent of Amazon Prime members are Whole Foods shoppers.”

Put simply, existing Whole Foods customers will have a lot to cheer about while existing Prime members who don’t currently shop at Whole Foods may soon start doing so.