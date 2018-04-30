Democrats have already called for a hearing on the T-Mobile merger

From the very first moment that T-Mobile and Sprint made their merger official, it’s been clear that the government will be the biggest obstacle to getting the deal done. The initial press release was obviously crafted with securing regulatory approval the primary mission, because the Department of Justice is certain to be interested.

But before we can even get to the Department of Justice phase, Democratic lawmakers are already calling for more information. In a letter sent this afternoon, Rep. Frank Pallone and Mike Doyle have written to the Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, to request a hearing about the merger.

“As the Committee with primary jurisdiction over the wireless industry, we have a responsibility to understand the potential effect of this merger on consumers, workers, and the communications market,” the Congressmen wrote. “The transaction would directly affect the 120 million wireless subscribers for the two companies, but it would also trigger ripple effects for everyone who uses a mobile phone. Considering that the combined company would be overwhelmingly controlled by foreign entities, this transaction also raises significant questions about foreign control of major players in the U.S. wireless market.”

T-Mobile and Sprint have been going to lengths to explain that the Un-carrier mission won’t change, and that actually, synergies between T-Mobile and Sprint will lower costs and thus prices. But history tells us it likely won’t work out that way.

With T-Mobile and Sprint merging, that takes the number of wireless networks down from four to three. T-Mobile claimed on its conference call today that it really has eight competitors, but that includes companies like Comcast that buy service from Verizon or AT&T. In reality, the wireless industry is already highly concentrated, and merging its two smallest players just makes things worse.

The full text of the letter is below.