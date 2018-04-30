Don’t expect a new MacBook Air in June

A few reports earlier this year said that Apple is far from killing the MacBook Air line. Instead, the MacBook Air is getting a refresh this year that’s supposedly a lot better than the last one. Rumors said that Apple’s cheapest laptop will pack a Retina display, a first for the Air line, and that it might be even more affordable.

The same reports said the new computer should be unveiled in the first half of the year, with Apple’s early June WWDC event being the likely place where Apple would introduce it. However, a new report says the production has been delayed to the second half of 2018.

According to Digitimes’ sources from Apple’s supply chain, Apple’s volume production of its new “budget-type MacBook Air” will start at some point in the second half of the year rather than the originally-scheduled second quarter.

Suppliers that have already begun production for certain Air components are now expected to be stuck with high inventories and low capacity utilization until Apple starts manufacturing the new Air.

Apple did not explain the delay, but some sources believe it’s got something to do with some key components like processors. Others said that Apple deferred volume production of several products including iPhone, HomePod, and MacBook Air as it’s adjusting marketing strategies to different marketing conditions.

The laptop is expected to feature a Retina display and Intel’s newest notebook processors. The device should be priced from $799 to $899, the report says, which may help Apple steal some market share from Chromebooks.

Finally, the report says that new iPhone production is set to start in the third quarter as well.