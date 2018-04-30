‘Fortnite’ season 4 begins tomorrow, and players have been warned to ‘brace for impact’

The most anticipated event in Fortnite Battle Royale’s relatively short life arrives tomorrow. On May 1st, Epic Games will wrap up the third season of content for what is arguably the most popular game in the world and will debut season 4. Like season 3, season 4 will include new costumes, a new Battle Pass and likely some added features, but it’ll also resolve the mystery of the meteors that have been striking the ground in recent weeks.

If you haven’t been keeping up, players began seeing meteors streak across the sky during Battle Royale matches a few weeks ago. Developer Epic Games didn’t offer any explanation for why the meteors had appeared, so everyone began speculating that the meteors would eventually start hitting the map, possibly altering it for good.

Just days ago, players began capturing footage of the meteors actually penetrating the atmosphere and touching down on the map, blowing up houses and trees on their way down. It was clear that whatever was going to happen was going to happen soon, and on Monday, Epic shared a tweet confirming that season 4 would arrive on Tuesday. The tweet also warned players to “brace for impact,” with a group of characters standing above a crater:

Brace for impact! Witness Season 4 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LVG3mO6vmK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 30, 2018

The most popular working theory is that the big meteor with touch down tomorrow, destroying the Titled Towers area of the map and leaving an enormous crater in its place. The meteor may even be imbued with some sort of magic that could turn players into superheroes — at least, that’s what some of the promotional art for the new season has led players to believe. The good news is that they only have to wait a few more hours to find out.