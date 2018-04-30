Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has been trolling the wildly successful ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

As anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, is a monster success for Disney, with the movie having just broken the record for opening weekend gross. The new Avengers film took in $250 million in the US and $630 million globally during the launch weekend, and that’s not including China, where the film premiers in May.

The success of the latest Avengers installment didn’t go unnoticed by the competition either. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, a major driving force behind the Deadpool success, beautifully trolled the film on Twitter.

“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

What Reynolds is probably referring to is his well-known desire to make Deadpool possible, a movie that has been in limbo for years before getting the green light. It’s likely that the popularity of Disney’s whole Avengers phenomenon helped convince Fox to go forward with Deadpool.

But that’s not what caused the message to be retweeted close to 100,000 times and liked more than 375,000 times.

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

The image attached to the tweet is really what’s so great about the post above.

It’s a rejection letter dated April 14th, 2012, signed by Tony Stark and sent to Deadpool. Here’s what it says:

Re: Joining the Avengers No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No. Sincerely,

Tony Stark

That’s hilarious. But think about it… What if Deadpool somehow made it into the Avengers? Forget all the action, fights, and special effects. Just put Tony Stark, Star-Lord, Dr. Strange, Thor — to name just a few Avengers — and Deadpool in the same room and let them talk to each other.

Is it even possible? It sure is, because Disney’s Marvel now owns the Deadpool franchise, after last year’s massive Disney/Fox deal.

Deadpool 2 premieres on May 18th.