‘Avengers: Infinity War’ sets new box office record with $250 million opening weekend

Avengers: Infinity War just set a new box-office record, opening at $250 million. That probably surprises nobody, especially fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s mission accomplished for Disney, which spent $300 million to make the biggest superheroes movie of all time. And we’re looking at part one of the Infinity War. A sequel is scheduled for the first half of 2019.

Disney now holds nine of the top 10 biggest box-office domestic openings of all time per The Wall Street Journal. The former record holder was Disney’s 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made $248 million during the opening weekend.

Globally, Infinity War grossed $630 million, and that’s without including China, where the movie launches only on May 11th. The previous record holder was The Fate of the Furious which took home $541 million globally during its launch weekend last year.

For Disney, the Infinity War success comes only months after Black Panther hit, which has become the world’s 10th highest-grossing film in the meantime, with $1.331 billion in sales. It’s very likely Avengers: Infinity War will top that, given that China is the world’s second-largest movie market.

Disney, meanwhile, made $1 billion domestically in just 117 days this year, which is also an industry record.

