Here are all the Avengers who just died in Infinity War – and why it might not matter

Attention Avengers fans, huge spoilers are about to follow. You’ve been warned, and I’m going to warn you again in just a few short paragraphs.

We did run a spoiler-free Avengers: Infinity War review and a not-so-spoiler-free explainer of the post-credits scene. So now it’s time to talk about who lived and died in this first part of the Infinity War saga.

Of course Avengers die in Infinity War. That was crystal clear from the moment the movie title was announced. This is war. Superheroes are not immortal, and Thanos is the biggest, baddest villain we’ve seen yet. There’s no way they all survive, which is why it’s perfectly safe for me to tell you that there are deaths. That’s not a spoiler.

But again, HUGE SPOILERS are coming below, and this is your last chance to avoid them. Also, go watch the movie!

Before we check out who died in this first Infinity War, I’ll tell you that most of it doesn’t even matter. Why? Well, because hope is not lost just yet. Captain Marvel is coming to the rescue. On top of that, we already know from Dr. Strange that there’s one scenario in more than 14 million versions of the future in which the Avengers beat Thanos. We have to assume that whatever game Stark and Dr. Strange were playing on Titan, it involves creating a sequence of events that lead to the ultimate victory.

Secondly, let’s not forget that some of the characters below have to appear in Disney movies that have already been announced. Therefore, they can’t die for good. I am anticipating that some Avengers may end up dying for good in the upcoming battle, and I’ll be disappointed not to see anyone perish once Avengers 4 is over.

That said, here are all the good guys who died in Avengers: Infinity War. And yes, I’ll be counting a few characters who were never part of the Avengers team, but still played an important role in the crossover adventure.

It’s worth pointing out that most of them do not die in battle, but as a result of Thanos acquiring all of the Infinity Stones and randomly killing a half of the universe’s population. Loki, Heimdall, Gamora, and Vision are the only ones who die at the hand of Thanos and Co. before the snapping of the fingers.

Loki

This one probably isn’t coming back. But if history is rewritten, he could be saved, right alongside most of the Asgardians who died on that ship.

Heimdall

If Loki comes back, Heimdall might have a chance as well.

Gamora

Can the Guardians exist without Gamora? Yes, but then again, so many other Guardians died.

Vision

He can’t live without the stone. Or can he?

Bucky Barnes

Bad-guy-turned-good-guy-turned-to-dust might make a comeback too.

Falcon

Damn you, Thanos!

Scarlet Witch

With Vision gone, she probably felt like dying anyway.

Black Panther

Nope. Nope. Nope. This dude has a sequel. We can’t have him disappear.

Groot

Damn, Groot has been so annoying for the most part of the movie, but then he stepped up when we needed him the most. He must come back. Also because Guardians 3 is totally happening.

Star-Lord

Don’t call him Mr. Lord, and don’t say he’s fat. Don’t say he’s dead either. There really isn’t a Guardians team without Star-Lord.

Drax

He’ll probably return. He’s too funny not to.

Mantis

She’s also a Guardian, so we’ll see her come back.

Spider-Man

A Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is in the works, so wink-wink emoji.

Dr. Strange

I do believe that Dr. Strange has seen this particular future. That can be the only reason why he’s willing to part ways with the time stone he’d vowed to protect over anything else.

Maria Hill

She didn’t really have a big role in this Avengers movie, but turned to dust in the credits scene. She might not have a future in the Marvel universe, but if everyone else is coming back, then she’ll be spared as well.

Nick Fury

He was able to page Captain Marvel before turning to ashes himself in the credits scene, but just like Hill, he’ll probably be brought back to life.

Others

What happened to The Collector and Valkyrie? Are they both dead? We have no real answers, but they might as well be. We do know that Hawkeye and Ant-Man were still in hiding while this whole thing happened, so they’re alive. Also, Ant-Man is coming to theaters soon, joined by the Wasp. And they might have a word to say in the Avengers story down the road.