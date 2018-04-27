Best Buy’s enormous Apple Watch sale features dozens of refurbished models

We’ve covered a plethora of Apple deals from Best Buy over the past few weeks, but Fridays’ Deal of the Day might be the most expansive Apple-focused sale we’ve ever seen from the retailer. Today only (until time runs out or stock dries up), you can save up to $270 on a wide variety of refurbished Apple Watch models.

There were 48 separate refurbished Apple Watch models available when the sale started, and although some of those have since sold out, there are plenty more up for grabs if you’re in the market for a smartwatch. Whether you want a Sport Band or a Milanese Loop, just GPS or cellular as well, you’ll find it in the sale.

It’s worth scrolling through both pages of the sale to see everything Best Buy has to offer, but if you’re in a hurry, here are five of the most desirable models that are still available to purchase at the time of writing:

If you’re willing to shell out for it, there’s even an Apple Watch Edition on sale for under $1,100. Just be sure to act fast, because the sale will be over in a few hours, and all the Apple Watch prices will go back up.