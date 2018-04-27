How to score another year of Amazon Prime for $99

You’ve probably heard the devastating news by now, Amazon Prime is going to be $20 more expensive than it used to be, or less than $2 extra per month.

That shouldn’t be such a big deal considering all the perks built into Prime memberships. But what if there was a way to score another year of Prime for the same $99 instead of $119? Wouldn’t that be a sweet victory over Amazon?

First of all, if your renewal date falls before June 16th, then you’re guaranteed at least one year of $99 Amazon Prime.

The following trick, however, might get you a year of Prime for $99 regardless of your renewal date. The caveat is that Amazon might close the loop and force you to actually fork over the extra $20.

Image Source: Amazon

What you need to do is head over to this Amazon page and buy a one-year Prime gift for $99. Then, when the time comes to renew, offer yourself said gift. If all goes well, you’d be able to lock in one more year of Prime for the old $99 price.

Before you redeem the gift, make sure you cancel your existing Prime subscription. Otherwise, the gift will be turned into a regular gift card of the same value, which is not what you want. You can set up a reminder three days before your account is set to auto-renew by going to your account settings.

As Gizmodo points out, the deal should work, because it worked four years ago, which is the last time Amazon increased the Prime fee. If Amazon has closed the loop, you’ll have to pay full price for Amazon Prime, and use the gift card for Amazon purchases.