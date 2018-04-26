Our monthly posts covering all the new movies, TV shows, and specials being added to Netflix make up one of the most popular series on the site. People love seeing all the new titles set to make their way into Netflix’s catalog, and May is a particularly big month for Netflix. We also break out all of the new original content set to premiere on Netflix each month, like our post from Wednesday that lays out each of the 36 new Netflix originals that will debut in May.
This month, we’re going to try something new. Instead of just telling you about all the new titles coming to Netflix, we’re also going to give you a breakdown of all the new titles coming to Movies On Demand in May. Cord cutting is all the rage right now, of course, but keeping your cable TV subscription also obviously has its benefits. One of the biggest benefits, of course, is having access to brand new movies with just a few clicks on a remote.
While Netflix adds movies from as long as a decade ago to its catalog, Movies On Demand will get a number of popular new titles that are just out of theaters. Major studio highlights include the smash hit Marvel movie Black Panther, Fifty Shades Freed, Game Night with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and Annihilation starring Natalie Portman. There are also some appealing indie films premiering on Movies On Demand next month, like Terminal with Margot Robbie and Mike Myers, Future world starring Milla Jovovich and James Franco, and Dark Crimes starring slapstick legend turned controversial political painter Jim Carrey. Check out the full list below.
May 2018 Movies on Demand on Cable – Major Studio Premieres
|
Studio
|
Title
|
Rating
|
Start
|
Available
|
Genre
|
Cast
|
Lionsgate
|
Winchester
|
PG-13
|
5/1
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Horror, Thriller
|
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke
|
Sony Pictures
|
Peter Rabbit with Dance Along
|
PG/TV-PG
|
5/1
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Family, Animation
|
Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson
|
Warner Bros.
|
12 Strong
|
R
|
5/1
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Drama, War
|
Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon
|
Universal
|
Fifty Shades Freed
|
R
|
5/8
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Drama, Romance
|
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan
|
Disney
|
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
|
PG-13
|
5/15
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Action, Adventure
|
Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan
|
Universal Pay-Per-View Ent.
|
Samson
|
PG-13
|
5/15
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Action, Drama, Faith
|
Jackson Rathbone, Rutger Hauer
|
Warner Bros
|
Game Night
|
R
|
5/22
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Comedy
|
Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams
|
20th Century Fox
|
Red Sparrow
|
R
|
5/22
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Action, Thriller
|
Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton
|
Warner Bros.
|
The 15:17 to Paris
|
PG-13
|
5/22
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Drama, Thriller
|
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos
|
Lionsgate
|
Early Man
|
PG
|
5/22
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Animation, Comedy, Family
|
Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston
|
Paramount Pictures
|
Annihilation
|
R
|
5/29
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
|
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh
May 2018 Movies on Demand on Cable – Indie Premieres
|
Studio
|
Title
|
Rating
|
Start
|
Available
|
Genre
|
Cast
|
Brainstorm Media
|
Maya The Bee 2: The Honey Games
|
TV-G
|
5/1
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Family, Animated
|
Coco Jack Gillies, Richard Roxburgh
|
Cohen Media
|
The Insult
|
R
|
5/1
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Drama
|
Adel Karam, Rita Hayek
|
Sony
|
First We Take Brooklyn
|
TV-MA
|
5/1
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Action, Crime, Drama
|
Harvey Keitel, Charlotte McKinney
|
Universal Pay-Per-View Ent.
|
Nostalgia
|
R
|
5/1
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Drama
|
Jon Hamm, Catherine Keener
|
Universal Pay-Per-View Ent.
|
Mary And The Witch’s Flower
|
PG
|
5/1
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Animated, Family, Fantasy
|
Ruby Barnhill, Kate Winslet
|
Vertical Entertainment, LLC
|
The Cleanse
|
TV-MA
|
5/4
|
Same Day As Theatrical
|
Comedy, Drama
|
Johnny Galecki, Angelica Huston
|
Gravitas
|
Alex & The List
|
TV-MA
|
5/4
|
Same Day As Theatrical
|
Romance, Comedy
|
Patrick Fugit, Jennifer Morrison
|
Gravitas
|
Wetlands
|
TV-MA
|
5/8
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Drama, Thriller
|
Heather Graham, Jennifer Ehle
|
Image Entertainment
|
Terminal
|
TV-MA
|
5/11
|
Same Day As Theatrical
|
Drama
|
Margot Robbie, Mike Myers
|
Vertical Entertainment, LLC
|
Another Kind Of Wedding
|
TV-MA
|
5/11
|
Same Day As Theatrical
|
Comedy, Drama
|
Kathleen Turner, Kevin Zegers
|
Cinedigm Entertainment
|
Class Rank
|
TV-PG
|
5/11
|
Same Day As Theatrical
|
Comedy, Drama
|
Skyler Gisondo, Olivia Holt
|
Gravitas Ventures LLC
|
The Assassin’s Code
|
TV-MA
|
5/11
|
Same Day As Theatrical
|
Action, Thriller
|
Justin Chatwin, Peter Stormare
|
Lionsgate
|
The Honor List
|
PG-13
|
5/11
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Drama
|
Meghan Rienks, Sasha Pieterse
|
Lionsgate
|
Dark Crimes
|
R
|
5/18
|
Same Day As Theatrical
|
Crime, Thriller
|
Jim Carrey, Charlotte Gainsbourg
|
Lionsgate
|
The Party
|
R
|
5/22
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Comedy
|
Patricia Clarkson, Kristin Scott Thomas
|
Sony Classics
|
A Fantastic Woman
|
R
|
5/22
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Drama
|
Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes
|
Vertical Entertainment, LLC
|
In Darkness
|
TV-MA
|
5/25
|
Same Day As Theatrical
|
Action, Drama
|
Natalie Dormer, Ed Skrein
|
Lionsgate
|
Future World
|
TV-MA
|
5/25
|
Same Day As Theatrical
|
Action
|
Milla Jovovich, James Franco
|
Sony
|
The Last Witness
|
TV-MA
|
5/29
|
Same Day as DVD
|
Drama, Thriller
|
Alex Pettyfer, Taulah Riley