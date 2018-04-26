Our monthly posts covering all the new movies, TV shows, and specials being added to Netflix make up one of the most popular series on the site. People love seeing all the new titles set to make their way into Netflix’s catalog, and May is a particularly big month for Netflix. We also break out all of the new original content set to premiere on Netflix each month, like our post from Wednesday that lays out each of the 36 new Netflix originals that will debut in May.

This month, we’re going to try something new. Instead of just telling you about all the new titles coming to Netflix, we’re also going to give you a breakdown of all the new titles coming to Movies On Demand in May. Cord cutting is all the rage right now, of course, but keeping your cable TV subscription also obviously has its benefits. One of the biggest benefits, of course, is having access to brand new movies with just a few clicks on a remote.

While Netflix adds movies from as long as a decade ago to its catalog, Movies On Demand will get a number of popular new titles that are just out of theaters. Major studio highlights include the smash hit Marvel movie Black Panther, Fifty Shades Freed, Game Night with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and Annihilation starring Natalie Portman. There are also some appealing indie films premiering on Movies On Demand next month, like Terminal with Margot Robbie and Mike Myers, Future world starring Milla Jovovich and James Franco, and Dark Crimes starring slapstick legend turned controversial political painter Jim Carrey. Check out the full list below.

May 2018 Movies on Demand on Cable – Major Studio Premieres

Studio Title Rating Start Available Genre Cast Lionsgate Winchester PG-13 5/1 Same Day as DVD Horror, Thriller Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke Sony Pictures Peter Rabbit with Dance Along PG/TV-PG 5/1 Same Day as DVD Family, Animation Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson Warner Bros. 12 Strong R 5/1 Same Day as DVD Drama, War Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon Universal Fifty Shades Freed R 5/8 Same Day as DVD Drama, Romance Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan Disney Marvel Studios’ Black Panther PG-13 5/15 Same Day as DVD Action, Adventure Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan Universal Pay-Per-View Ent. Samson PG-13 5/15 Same Day as DVD Action, Drama, Faith Jackson Rathbone, Rutger Hauer Warner Bros Game Night R 5/22 Same Day as DVD Comedy Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams 20th Century Fox Red Sparrow R 5/22 Same Day as DVD Action, Thriller Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton Warner Bros. The 15:17 to Paris PG-13 5/22 Same Day as DVD Drama, Thriller Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos Lionsgate Early Man PG 5/22 Same Day as DVD Animation, Comedy, Family Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston Paramount Pictures Annihilation R 5/29 Same Day as DVD Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh

May 2018 Movies on Demand on Cable – Indie Premieres