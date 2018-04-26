Zach Epstein
Our monthly posts covering all the new movies, TV shows, and specials being added to Netflix make up one of the most popular series on the site. People love seeing all the new titles set to make their way into Netflix’s catalog, and May is a particularly big month for Netflix. We also break out all of the new original content set to premiere on Netflix each month, like our post from Wednesday that lays out each of the 36 new Netflix originals that will debut in May.

This month, we’re going to try something new. Instead of just telling you about all the new titles coming to Netflix, we’re also going to give you a breakdown of all the new titles coming to Movies On Demand in May. Cord cutting is all the rage right now, of course, but keeping your cable TV subscription also obviously has its benefits. One of the biggest benefits, of course, is having access to brand new movies with just a few clicks on a remote.

While Netflix adds movies from as long as a decade ago to its catalog, Movies On Demand will get a number of popular new titles that are just out of theaters. Major studio highlights include the smash hit Marvel movie Black PantherFifty Shades FreedGame Night with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and Annihilation starring Natalie Portman. There are also some appealing indie films premiering on Movies On Demand next month, like Terminal with Margot Robbie and Mike Myers, Future world starring Milla Jovovich and James Franco, and Dark Crimes starring slapstick legend turned controversial political painter Jim Carrey. Check out the full list below.

May 2018 Movies on Demand on Cable – Major Studio Premieres

Studio

Title

Rating

Start

Available

Genre

Cast

Lionsgate

Winchester

PG-13

5/1

Same Day as DVD

Horror, Thriller

Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke

Sony Pictures

Peter Rabbit with Dance Along

PG/TV-PG

5/1

Same Day as DVD

Family, Animation

Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson

Warner Bros.

12 Strong

R

5/1

Same Day as DVD

Drama, War

Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon

Universal

Fifty Shades Freed

R

5/8

Same Day as DVD

Drama, Romance

Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan

Disney

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

PG-13

5/15

Same Day as DVD

Action, Adventure

Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan

Universal Pay-Per-View Ent.

Samson

PG-13

5/15

Same Day as DVD

Action, Drama, Faith

Jackson Rathbone, Rutger Hauer

Warner Bros

Game Night

R

5/22

Same Day as DVD

Comedy

Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams

20th Century Fox

Red Sparrow

R

5/22

Same Day as DVD

Action, Thriller

Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton

Warner Bros.

The 15:17 to Paris

PG-13

5/22

Same Day as DVD

Drama, Thriller

Anthony Sadler,  Alek Skarlatos

Lionsgate

Early Man

PG

5/22

Same Day as DVD

Animation, Comedy, Family

Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston

Paramount Pictures

Annihilation

R

5/29

Same Day as DVD

Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh

May 2018 Movies on Demand on Cable – Indie Premieres















Brainstorm Media

Maya The Bee 2: The Honey Games

TV-G

5/1

Same Day as DVD

Family, Animated

Coco Jack Gillies, Richard Roxburgh

Cohen Media

The Insult

R

5/1

Same Day as DVD

Drama

Adel Karam, Rita Hayek

Sony

First We Take Brooklyn

TV-MA

5/1

Same Day as DVD

Action, Crime, Drama

Harvey Keitel, Charlotte McKinney

Universal Pay-Per-View Ent.

Nostalgia

R

5/1

Same Day as DVD

Drama

Jon Hamm, Catherine Keener

Universal Pay-Per-View Ent.

Mary And The Witch’s Flower

PG

5/1

Same Day as DVD

Animated, Family, Fantasy

Ruby Barnhill, Kate Winslet

Vertical Entertainment, LLC

The Cleanse

TV-MA

5/4

Same Day As Theatrical

Comedy, Drama

Johnny Galecki, Angelica Huston

Gravitas

Alex & The List

TV-MA

5/4

Same Day As Theatrical

Romance, Comedy

Patrick Fugit, Jennifer Morrison

Gravitas

Wetlands

TV-MA

5/8

Same Day as DVD

Drama, Thriller

Heather Graham, Jennifer Ehle

Image Entertainment

Terminal

TV-MA

5/11

Same Day As Theatrical

Drama

Margot Robbie, Mike Myers

Vertical Entertainment, LLC

Another Kind Of Wedding

TV-MA

5/11

Same Day As Theatrical

Comedy, Drama

Kathleen Turner, Kevin Zegers

Cinedigm Entertainment

Class Rank

TV-PG

5/11

Same Day As Theatrical

Comedy, Drama

Skyler Gisondo, Olivia Holt

Gravitas Ventures LLC

The Assassin’s Code

TV-MA

5/11

Same Day As Theatrical

Action, Thriller

Justin Chatwin, Peter Stormare

Lionsgate

The Honor List

PG-13

5/11

Same Day as DVD

Drama

Meghan Rienks, Sasha Pieterse

Lionsgate

Dark Crimes

R

5/18

Same Day As Theatrical

Crime, Thriller

Jim Carrey, Charlotte Gainsbourg

Lionsgate

The Party

R

5/22

Same Day as DVD

Comedy

Patricia Clarkson, Kristin Scott Thomas

Sony Classics

A Fantastic Woman

R

5/22

Same Day as DVD

Drama

Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes

Vertical Entertainment, LLC

In Darkness

TV-MA

5/25

Same Day As Theatrical

Action, Drama

Natalie Dormer, Ed Skrein

Lionsgate

Future World

TV-MA

5/25

Same Day As Theatrical

Action

Milla Jovovich, James Franco

Sony

The Last Witness

TV-MA

5/29

Same Day as DVD

Drama, Thriller

Alex Pettyfer, Taulah Riley
