Apple’s rumored 6.1-inch iPhone X variant will not include 3D Touch

In the weeks leading up to the iPhone X launch, many analysts were of the mind that Apple’s next-gen iPhone could very well help Apple sell a record number of iPhones. Nearly five months later, that scenario hasn’t exactly played out as imagined. According to reports, iPhone X sales haven’t lived up to Apple’s expectations, a dynamic that can likely be attributed to the device’s incredibly high $999 starting price.

In an effort to boost overall iPhone sales, rumor has it that Apple next year will release three brand new iPhone models with edge to edge displays. With one said to be a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and another said to be a refreshed iPhone X, the third model will reportedly be a 6.1-inch iPhone with an edgeless LCD display.

While buyers interested in a premium iPhone will undoubtedly flock to the OLED models, the LCD iPhone will reportedly be positioned as a much more affordable alternative. Indeed, rumblings from the rumor mill suggest that the 6.1-inch iPhone may be priced anywhere between $550 and $700. In effect, the 6.1-inch iPhone will appeal to prospective buyers who are eager for a new form factor but who aren’t exactly keen on spending a grand on a new device.

As to how the 6.1-inch iPhone will differ from its OLED counterparts — aside from the display technology — Ming Chi-Kuo is claiming that the device will not incorporate 3D Touch, a feature Apple originally introduced on the iPhone 6s.

As detailed by Feng (via MacRumors), the 6.1-inch iPhone will reportedly incorporate a new “Cover Glass Sensor” wherein the touch module will move from the display panel to the surface of the glass. The report claims that the technology will yield a display that is lighter and more “impact-resistant.”

With the Cover Glass Sensor said to cost a bit more money, Apple will reportedly look to trim costs in other places. In turn, Apple has reportedly decided to keep 3D Touch as a premium feature for its OLED based models and existing LCD models.