These past two months have been outliers of sorts for Netflix in terms of the content leaving the streaming service. In April, only movies were on the list of departures — not a single TV show. May is a bit more balanced when it comes to the split between shows and movies, but a huge percentage of the content being removed is made for kids.

If you’re a parent who occasionally depends on Netflix during long car rides, or you’re just a young person who enjoys content aimed at young people, you’re probably going to find a lot of your favorite shows and movies are no longer on the service by the end of May. Some of the high-profile removals include High School Musical, Camp Rock and all four seasons of Disney XD’s Phineas and Ferb. It’s something of an exodus for kid-friendly content.

There are also several blockbusters on the list, such as GoodFellas, Field of Dreams, The Hurt Locker and Ocean’s Eleven. If you haven’t seen Ocean’s Eleven in a while, it may be worth watching before Ocean’s 8 comes out.

Once you’ve had your fill of content that will be disappearing from Netflix next month, you can check out the full list of movies, shows and specials being added to Netflix in May to take their place.