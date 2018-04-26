In a world where several big brick and mortar retailers have been decimated by the advent of online shopping, Best Buy has managed to thrive… thanks in part to diving head-first into online shopping. Best Buy still maintains more than 1,000 store locations across the country, but the company’s online store is a top destination for shoppers in search of just about anything relating to consumer electronics. In fact, Best Buy is one of the few places where consumers can find deals that are just as good or sometimes even better than the deals one might find on Amazon.

A perfect example of Best Buy’s competitiveness can be found right now on the company’s website, where it’s hosting a surprise four-day sale. The sale spans every major category on its website, and there are even great deals available on hot products that can’t be found on Amazon. Examples include a rare $20 discount on Apple’s new HomePod speaker, and savings of up to $500 on the iPhone X.

You can shop Best Buy’s full four-day sale right here on the company’s website, and we’ve listed out our picks below for the 10 best deals currently available in this sale. The four-day event ends on Saturday night at 11:59 PM CDT, but there’s always a chance that some popular items will sell out before then.

iPhone X: Save up to $499.99

Save $50 or $150 on an iPhone X, plus save an additional amount with trade-in and qualified activation for Verizon. Go to vzw.com to submit eligible trade-in, sign in to My Verizon, and follow the instructions to submit your trade-in request. See phones eligible for trade-in below.

iPhone X: Save up to $499.99

Apple – HomePod

Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound

Spatial awareness that senses its location

Built to bring out the best in Apple Music

Learns what you like based on what you play

Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks

Controls your smart home accessories

Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.

Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.

Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.

Apple – HomePod (black or white): $329.99 (save $20)

HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop

Windows 10 operating system

Brings back the Start menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, such as the Edge web browser that lets you mark up web pages on your screen. Learn more › Built for Windows Ink

Bring your ideas to life with the power of a digital pen and your imagination. 15.6″ Full HD touch screen for hands-on control

Touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. LED backlight. 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8250U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing. The Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 delivers dynamic extra power when you need it. 12GB system memory for full-power multitasking

Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM lets you smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications as well as multiple programs and browser tabs at the same time. 1TB hard drive for ample file storage space

Holds a significant collection of digital photos, music, HD videos and DVD-quality movies. 7200 rpm spindle speed enables rapid read/write times for handling large files and complex applications. Convertible design

The 360° geared hinge is innovatively engineered to rotate 360° so that you can use your device in four modes. Intel® UHD Graphics 620

Smoothly stream content and play your favorite games. Exceptionally rich audio experience

Dual HP speakers, HP Audio Boost and expert tuning by Bang & Olufsen bring audio perfection to your laptop. Weighs 4.75 lbs. and is 0.8″ thin overall

Features an ultraportable design to achieve a compact form factor. Three-cell lithium-ion battery. Bluetooth interface synchronizes with compatible devices

Wirelessly transfer photos, music and other media between the laptop and your Bluetooth-enabled cell phone or MP3 player, or connect wireless accessories. One USB Type-C and two USB 3.1 ports

The USB 3.1 Type-A ports are backward-compatible with USB 2.0 devices (at 2.0 speeds). HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect an HDTV or high-definition monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in card reader for simple photo transfer

This multiformat digital media card reader supports a variety of media cards. Next-Gen Wireless-AC connectivity

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HP Wide Vision FHD IR camera with dual-array digital microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Backlit keyboard for easy typing in dim or dark locations

Features an Island-style keyboard with numeric keypad and chiclet keys, a touchpad supporting multitouch gestures. Additional ports

Microphone-in/headphone-out combo jack. Note: This laptop does not include a built-in DVD/CD drive.

HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $599.99 (save $200, plus Webroot Internet Security + Antivirus 2018 free for 6 months)

Insignia 55″ 4K Ultra HD LED Roku TV

Roku Smart TV

Roku TV offers access to stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from one simple, intuitive interface. 54.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Built-in Wi-Fi Smart TV means a huge world of entertainment

Stream movies, videos, music, and more. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. DTS TruSurround

Two 10W main channel speakers deliver an immersive virtual surround sound experience. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Insignia 55″ 4K Ultra HD LED Roku TV: $349.99 (save $80, plus 30 days of Sling TV for free)

Hisense 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV

Smart Enabled

Get access to a world of instant entertainment with this product. Just connect to the Internet and stream movies, listen to music, and access a wide variety of other content. 4K UHD upscaling

Improve your lower resolution content by upconverting it as close to 4K as possible with the built-in upscaling engine. 49.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Built-in Wi-Fi Smart TV means a huge world of entertainment

Stream movies, videos, music, and more. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 120 Motion Rate

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with a minimum of motion blur. 3 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Hisense 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV: $299.99 (save $200)

Sharp 60″ Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV

Smart Enabled

Get access to a world of instant entertainment with this product. Just connect to the Internet and stream movies, listen to music, and access a wide variety of other content. 59.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Built-in Wi-Fi Smart TV means a huge world of entertainment

Stream movies, videos, music, and more. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 15W speakers, dbx-tv. Two HDMI v.2.0 and one HDMI v.1.4 inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 120 Motion Rate

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with a minimum of motion blur. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Sharp 60″ Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV: $499.99 (save $300)

NETGEAR Orbi AC3000 Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System (2-pack)

Whole Home WiFi Coverage

Orbi provides whole home WiFi coverage to prevent WiFi dead spots. Latest technology for fast, reliable speeds

The dedicated WiFi backhaul ensures 4K HD streaming, gaming, and even browsing perform at fast speeds. Unlike other WiFi systems, the speed is fast throughout your whole home even as you connect more devices. Single Network Name for easy setup

Enjoy the convenience of a single WiFi name for your whole home with a seamless connection as you move from room-to-room. One network name reduces confusion as you add more devices to your network. The seamless connection allows you to move around the house without dropping WiFi. Smart Parental Controls

Circle with Disney Smart Parental Controls lets you easily manage content & time online on any device. 7 Gigabit Ethernet ports for flexible connectivity

With a total of 7 Gigabit Ethernet ports, you are able to easily create a direct connection with your home media center, game consoles, and home office devices. Quick and Easy Setup with Orbi Mobile app

Use the Orbi app to setup whole home WiFi in minutes. The app enables you to share network credentials see connected device list, speed test, and more. Performance with Style

Sleek, modern design with four high-gain internal antennas in the Orbi Router increases wireless range in hard-to-reach areas of your home. Guest WiFi network

Provide internet access to friends and family without sharing your personal network password. Ready Right Out of the Box

Compatible with your internet service provider (ISP). Just connect to your modem to create high-speed WiFi for your whole home. Works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant

Use voice commands to control your home network.

NETGEAR Orbi AC3000 Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System (2-pack): $291.99 (save 78)

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones

In-ear design

Directs sound into the ear for deep bass and extended frequency response. Built-in microphone and in-line remote

Make switching between music and phone calls and adjusting the volume simple when used with your compatible Apple® iPhone®, iPad® or iPod®. Sealed acoustic design

Isolates sound for rich tones. Sweat- and weather-resistant design

Provides durability that keeps up with your active lifestyle. StayHear® Ultra tips

Stay soft and give you a secure fit. Carrying case included

For easy portability.

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones: $59.99 (save $70)

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Connect wirelessly from up to 98′ away

Pair this speaker with your smartphone, tablet or other Bluetooth-enabled device. NFC technology enables one-touch pairing. Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Play your favorite tunes for up to 20 hours on a full charge. IPX7 water-resistant

To enable use at the beach or by the pool. 65Hz – 20kHz frequency response

Ensures a wide range of accurately reproduced sound. 360° sound technology

Offers rich audio. Built-in microphone

Accepts hands-free calls through the speaker. Auxiliary audio input

Allows simple wired connectivity.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $141.99 (save $158)

Chefman Express 2.5L Air Fryer

Cook up healthy versions of fried chicken and French fries

Air fryer uses minimal oil for low-fat cooking. Prepare a wide variety of dishes

180° – 390° temperature range offers versatile cooking options. Precise cooking for optimal results

30-minute timer helps you monitor cooking time. Clean up easily when you’re finished cooking

Dishwasher-safe frying basket and bowl make cleaning simple. Learn to make a variety of delicious dishes

Healthy living recipe book included.

Chefman Express 2.5L Air Fryer: $59.99 (save $40)