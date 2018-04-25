The Netflix original movie Psychokinesis premieres today, and Netflix calls it a mind-bending action flick about a man who is suddenly possessed by superpowers. Then five more Netflix originals will debut on Friday, capping off a big month that saw 39 different original movies, shows, and specials added to Netflix’s catalog. It was a big month indeed, but Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down as it continues to spend billions of dollars on original content, further extending the quality gap between its own content catalog and rival offerings.
As May approaches, Netflix has released its new release schedule and it’s packed to the gills once again with new original content. There are 36 new Netflix originals slated to debut next month, and they span every category and genre you can think of. Highlights include a hotly anticipated new season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as new seasons of Dear White People and Bill Nye Saves The World. Also set to premiere next month is Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, which promises to be hilarious.
You’ll find the full list of Netflix original premieres for the month of May below, and we’ve included links where available. If you want to check out all the new releases slated for next month including third-party studio content, you can check it out right here.
Streaming May 1st
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sometimes — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 4th
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Anon — NETFLIX FILM
- Busted!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dear White People: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- End Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Forgive Us Our Debts — NETFLIX FILM
- Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Manhunt — NETFLIX FILM
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Rain: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 6th
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 8th
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 11th
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Kissing Booth — NETFLIX FILM
- The Who Was? Show: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 13th
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 18th
- Cargo — NETFLIX FILM
- Catching Feelings — NETFLIX FILM
- Inspector Gadget: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 22nd
- Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 23rd
- Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 24th
- Fauda: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 25th
- Ibiza — NETFLIX FILM
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trollhunters: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 26th
- Sara’s Notebook — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 27th
- The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 30th
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 31st
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern — NETFLIX ORIGINAL