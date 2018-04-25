This bad lip-reading of Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate testimony is so much better than the real thing

Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg completed Step 7 of the Tech Company Scandal Apology Tour by trekking to Capitol Hill to be interrogated by lawmakers. The public spectacle was mostly embarrassing for both sides, since Zuckerberg’s lack of human emotions were put on display, and the lawmakers proved once again that they have no idea what the interweb is or how it works.

But even better than watching that particular trainwreck is watching what can be done when you literally put words in people’s mouths. The Bad Lip Reading YouTube channel did just that, and the five-minute long video is everything you’d hope it would be.

The makers stayed impressively true to its origins. Zuckerberg is given a lot of very brusque one-line answers, while the senators mostly babble about things they don’t understand, while Lindsey Graham tries and fails to suck up to the Facebook founder. Some highlights:

I swear, it’s like he’s got a mask on

Listen kid, blink if you’re not a lamp We’d like you to make a little smile just to show that you can Oh, good heavens, that’s just horrible. Stop that son!