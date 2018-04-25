Apple might finally fix the iPhone names this year

This fall, Apple will launch three iPhone models, which we’ve been referring to as iPhone X successors when discussing rumors, as it’s not clear what Apple will call them. Reports say we’re looking at one LCD model and two OLED versions, with all of them expected to feature iPhone X-like designs, notch included. That’s not really helpful when it comes to product names.

The LCD version is expected to be the cheapest new phone this year, therefore the device will be more of an iPhone 8 successor. However, Apple can’t call it iPhone 8s, or — even worse — iPhone 9. As for the two OLED models, there’s no name that makes sense other than iPhone X and iPhone X Plus.

Apple will probably clean up its naming scheme for the iPhone this year, and that’s because that “X” is pronounced “ten.” If Apple is going forward with iPhone 8s or iPhone 9, then we’ll soon have an iPhone 10 vs. iPhone X problem.

The easiest way to go would be to drop numbers from the iPhone name, Guggenheim analyst Robert Cihra said in a note distributed to Apple Insider.

“We think Apple may use this upcoming cycle to formally change its iPhone naming/branding pattern,” Cihra wrote, suggesting that the LCD iPhone would be called just “iPhone.” The high-end iPhone would retain the “X,” and come in two versions, including iPhone X and iPhone X Plus.

The move would make sense considering that’s what Apple is doing with the MacBook lines. Sure, it would be a lot harder o differentiate last year’s iPhone X to this year’s iPhone X in writing, but we could always use years or generation count rather than having an actual number in the name.

Apple’s iPad naming adventures are a testament that keeping it simple might be the way to go. Apple started with “iPad,” moved to “iPad 2”, then “The New iPad” then “iPad Air,” before ending up with “iPad” again. What a rollercoaster. Let’s hope we’re not going to experience anything like that with the iPhone.