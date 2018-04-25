We’ve got a fresh roundup for you to check out on Wednesday of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps of the day that are on sale for free. There are eight apps on today’s list that are all available as free downloads, but only for a limited time until the developers decide to start charging for them again. Hurry up and grab them while they’re free!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Deep Terror

Normally $1.99.

“Who knows the end? What has risen may sink, and what has sunk may rise. Loathsomeness waits and dreams in the deep, and decay spreads over the tottering cities of men.” – H.P. Lovecraft “Deep Terror” Is in your hands, the invocation book that will take you to the core of human horror. To get there, you must wander different landscapes, solving enigmatic puzzles that will allow you to confront beings from beyond who will give you the knowledge you need to make the final invocation. Will you be able to deal with great Q’thul and his devils without going mad on the way?

Download Deep Terror

Scanner App

Normally $2.99.

Scanner App Scan everything into clear & sharp image/PDF. With Scanner app, you can rapidly scan documents, and convert them into PDF format, as well as save them or send them by email, Print and save to cloud. * Scan documents, photos, receipts, or just about anything. * Batch mode combines multiple scans into a single PDF. *Adopting advanced and fast algorithm, Scanner App use Advanced color processing algorithms remove shadows, correct perspective and distortion, making your scans as readable as possible. *With powerful and easily operated interface, Scanner app can fast and simply adjust brightness, rotation and color through one click on one page. Scanner app features:

1.Mobile Scanner —-scan and manage your document that may include multipage. 2. Fast scan in batch—-scan continuously in batch without process waiting, which is fast and convenient. 3. Automatic side cut—-utilize professional image processing algorithm to automatically help you cut the images. 4. Image enhancement—-ensure document is clear and readable. 5. Text Recognition (OCR) —- OCR (optical character recognition) feature extracts texts from single page for further editing or sharing. (Paid app only) 6. Multi-sized PDFs—-more than 10 PDF sizes are available (Letter,A4,B5, etc).You can customize the size or use self-adaption mode. 7. Save image to image library—-conveniently process images so as to save them to image library. 8. Email—-send your documents (PDF) or processed images by email. 9. Add Header—-seach page of document may add headers, which can be searched. 10. Custom category—-set custom category for your document to achieve convenient management and search. 11. Multiple browse modes—-support browse modes, such as list and document-categorization. 12. Copy—-support function of document copy to achieve convenient document management. 13. Search—-Fast locate documents by searching document headers, page headers, etc. Scanning tips: make sure your document is smooth and sensitive to light. Note: provided that your Iphone is 3g mode or previous mode, you are imperative to place iphone at least 25 cm away from document in order to avoid being out of focus. Background of dead color may help to achieve the best detection result of document edge.

Download Scanner App

BusyBox

Normally $0.99.

Over 150000 people track their time with BusyBox!

============================== BusyBox lets you track the time you spend on all your activities. + Daily Tracking +

Visualize your activities for the current day. + Data Visualization +

Track the total time you spend on each activity. + Notes +

If you need to log more details about your tasks, you can associate notes to your task logs. Logs can then be filtered by note contents. + Export your Data +

Export your activity data to an excel file that can be read in excel, open office or any spreadsheet software. The notes are also exported to the excel file. + Open In +

Open the excel file in any app that can open excel files on your iPhone. + Share via Email +

Send the excel file via email.

Download BusyBox

YConvert PRO

Normally $1.99.

YconvertPRO is the fastest way possible for converting units now with millions of users. YconvertPRO was developed to be fast, easy to use, accurate, lightweight, designed for iOS10 and yet easy to use.

It also has settings to satisfy your needs. Not sure how to invest your money?

YconvertPRO offers you a solution with the new currency conversion feature. The built in calculator lets you easily use YconvertPRO without the need to exit the application for calculations. You can also use YconvertPRO on your watch without the need to pull out phone from your pocket. Conversion categories (more to come with our frequent updates): • Angle

• Area

• Data

• Energy

• Force

• Length

• Mass

• Pressure

• Power

• Speed

• Temperature

• Time

• Volume

• Currency conversion and many more to come! Features: • Built in calculator

• Conversion history

• Apple Watch Extension – instantly convert on your wrist

• 3D Touch and Quick Actions – do the things you do most often even faster

• Other applications made by us just for you So,what are you waiting for? Download YConvert and start converting units NOW!

Download YConvert PRO

Passport Photo Free

Normally $0.99.

Passport Photo Studio brings you the biggest collection of photo effects and filters available for iPhone. Get creative and make amazing photo styles. Passport Photo Studio is the biggest collection of photo filter effects available on iPhone and frame effects to help you snap the perfect photo.

Download Passport Photo Free

WeCard&business card scanner

Normally $5.99.

WeCard reads and saves your business cards, remembering everyone you meet for business. It is the perfect fit for those who have lots of business cards. * Must-Have Apps for Salespeople – The Wall Street Journal

* The best OCR scanner for business card – Wired

* The business cards just jump into your phones. It’s that easy to use! – CNC The best Business card scanning app,download over 100 million users. Besides, it has unique functions different from other software of the kind:

Identify cards instantly and save them to contacts fast;

Add photos, image-texts and remarks for cards;

Totally local identification and no need for linked network; ensure absolute safety of data Recognize languages:

English,French,German,Italian,Spanish,Portuguese,Swedish,Finnish Danish,Simplified Chinesee,Traditional Chinese. [Our suggestions]

For the best result, please ensure the photos

The clearer, the better. (Please shoot in well-lit places and try not to shake in photo shooting)

The bigger the photo is, the better (Please align the card to the reminder frame in photo shooting )

Place the photo above the cards and try to keep parallel direction

Download WeCard&business card scanner

Mileage Log+ Trip Log Tracker

Normally $2.99.

Mileage Log+ is THE essential app for tracking and logging mileage.

Use Mileage Log+ for tax deductions, expense tracking, reimbursement and logging business trips. 5 Star Reviews:

“Tried a few, like this one the best. Seems head and shoulders above the others”

“I’ve tried several different mileage and odometer apps. This app really has the flexibility to make things as simple or as complex as you need them … Highly recommended! Turn your miles into MONEY in 2017!

IRS deduction rate is 53.5₵ per qualifying mile. Don’t miss your chance to claim for business, charity or medical drives. A 10-mile trip can earn you $5.35! Features:

• Designed with IRS compliance in mind

• Excel-compatible email reports (PDF and CSV attachment)

• Frequent trips enable quick entry

• iCloud sync/backup

• Easily sort, filter, and search trips

• Predictive text fields and data entry shortcuts

• Customizable categories make it easy to group trips

Download Mileage Log+ Trip Log Tracker

Kids Monster Creator

Normally $0.99.

This app is a practical solution for busy families who take education seriously: the best way to learn math and have fun. Endless. Kids Monster Creator – early math calculations using voice recording and make funny monster images is suited for any child aged 4 to 8 years, English and non-English speaking child/family. Kids Monster Creator – early math calculations using voice recording and make funny monster images concept is based on parent’s opinion and teachers who wanted better learning tools available for their kids. We believe that creativity and learning must work together and should build self-confidence and a deep understanding of the learning concepts. Our app is a combination of 2 types of app in 1: endless creativity + math basic calculations. We believe that kids can reach their potential by learning at their own pace. The app calculations offer 140 basic math interactive elements in a fun and creative way and over 330 awesome graphic elements that will keep your child creativity in an endless process. Kids Monster Creator – early math calculations using voice recording and make funny monster images is based on a multi-level learning method interacting hearing, seeing and touching in reaching the highest potential in every child’s brain. It is neurological proven that multiple stimulations of the brain leads to a better memory and this is what we will do with this powerful app. Kids Monster Creator – early math calculations using voice recording and make funny monster images allows parents, grandparents, teachers or kids to record their voices using the correct result. The kids will easily refer to the correct number and by hearing, seeing and touching the number will be easily memorized and move forward for the next quiz.

This is a fun, interactive and smart way of memorizing at this age (4-8) the correct math results using addition & subtraction math games. As a creative app – Kids Monster Creator – early math calculations using voice recording and make funny monster images – gives the child the opportunity to develop his creative skills by making cute monsters using more than 330 elements specially designed and selected. Children may build his/her own little monster and play in different colours and shapes. As a math app – Kids Monster Creator – early math calculations using voice recording and make funny monster images – is introducing your child inside the number’s world where little cute monster creatures displays arithmetic quizzes with multiple-choice answers for your child to select. You can join in by recording the correct answer or encourage your child to do it and save it for later. Our app is kids tested and kids safe. No ads, no personal information collection, no In-App Purchases, no GPS or location services, no direct Internet access from the app. If you find Kids Monster Creator – early math calculations using voice recording and make funny monster images helpful and fun, please leave a review in the iTunes app store. Thanks

Download Kids Monster Creator