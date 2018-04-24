Here’s our best look at one iPhone X clone you’re probably not going to buy

Android fans will have a hard time choosing their iPhone X clone this year, given that there are so many of them. And they’re not just coming from obscure companies in China looking to make a quick buck by copying the latest iPhone design Apple just released.

All the popular companies are doing it too, including Huawei, Asus, OnePlus, and LG. Today’s new leak shows us exactly how LG’s version will look like. That’s the LG G7 ThinQ that very few of you will line up to buy.

After posting a press render of the LG G7 ThinQ a few days ago, Evan Blass is back with an even better-looking official render that has apparently leaked. Here’s what LG’s iPhone X will look like:

We’ve got the now-familiar iPhone X clone design we all expect from Android smartphone makers this year, including an all-screen front side that features a notch at the top and a chin at the bottom. Tiny bezels flank the display, although they appear to be a lot thinner than the top one.

Other notable features include a dual-lens camera on the back located in a central position, complete with its tiny camera bump. Under the camera, there’s the fingerprint sensor, as well as the phone’s official name.

On the bottom, we have the speaker, the USB-C port, the 3.5mm headphone jack, and the hideous antenna design. Just compare it to the top antennas, and you’ll see what I mean.

The final distinctive element of the LG G7 ThinQ is an extra button that will supposedly activate LG’s assistant. Or Google’s.

LG’s G6 wasn’t the massive success it could have been, and it’s likely the G7 ThinQ won’t do wonders for the company either.