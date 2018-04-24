iOS 11.3.1 now available to download with fix for iPhone 8 display issues

Less than a month after rolling out iOS 11.3 to the masses in late March, Apple has released a minor software update for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch on Tuesday. In addition to improving the security of your device (as virtually every iterative update does), iOS 11.3.1 also addresses an issue that has caused some iPhone 8 devices to become unresponsive to touch input “because they were serviced with non-genuine replacement displays.”

In a separate note, Apple warns that non-genuine replacement displays can compromise visual quality and may not even work as they should. If you need to have your phone repaired or any parts replaced, make sure to visit either an Apple store or an authorized service provider, not just a random third-party agent.

While this is the first security update for iOS 11.3 since its launch, Apple has also begun rolling out beta releases for iOS 11.4, which should be available to the public within the next few months. iOS 11.3’s major additions included new Animoji, new privacy features, and the ability to turn off battery throttling.

iOS 11.4 is still in development, but when it launches, it will likely introduce Apple’s new Schoolwork app, AirPlay 2 and Messages in iCloud. More features should see the light of day in the coming months as well.

If you want to update your device to iOS 11.3.1 now, you can do so by heading to Settings > General > Software Update on your device and tapping “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. You can also apply the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.