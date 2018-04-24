We had a great roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free on Monday, and there are actually still a few freebies in that post if you missed it. Tuesday brings with it a fresh new roundup, of course, and you’ll find 10 nifty apps and games in today’s post that are all free downloads for a limited time.

InstaSaver-Repost Photos and Videos For Instagram

Normally $4.99.

Repost Photos and Videos Easily.

InstaSaver makes it easy to repost your favorite photos & videos on Instagram.

Main Features:

– Repost Photos & Videos Fast.

– Support Mutiple account.

– “Popular ,Feed,Liked”Features .

– Search for people and hashtags easy and fast.

– No Coins Cost. Disclaimer: This app and its makers are not sponsored or endorsed by, or affiliated with, Instagram,Inc

Secure Folder

Normally $0.99.

Secure Folder App help you protect your private photo and video. Let it only belong to you.

Feature:

– Support Touch ID

– Support Password number pad

– Good Interface

– Easy to use

Meme Faces – Memes for iMessage

Normally $0.99.

Get Meme Faces now on iMessage! Everybody know Memes. With iOS 10 you can now get them on iMessage and share them with your friends! Post funny memes in your conversations, add them as reactions! Only on iMessage Apps

Fastclip – photo/video slideshow creater

Normally $1.99.

Combine photos and videos with your music to create an amazing video slideshow in just a few taps. Perfect for sharing family memories, showcasing your photography. All your projects remain in the app for further editing. – Select music from your library

– Add photos and videos

– Fit exact asset appear position on timeline

– Share result video Features:

– Autosaves your project, you can continue in any time

– A lot of stunning photo filters

– Realtime preview

– Simple and clean interface

– Fast result video rendering

Hard games-Color Jump Ball

Normally $1.99.

••• Hardest game on Planet •••

Tap Tap and pass through the same color and collect stars. Each star will give you one point.

Magic Notch Styles

Normally $0.99.

This APP CAN Help you the Create A Beautiful Handset Wallpaper for your the iPhone, and the Designed for the iPhone X. A Wallpaper by You CAN Wallpaper to the Save at The Generated at The Album, and CAN BE Very Also of Convenient to report this content share with your Friends!

Toolbox – Remote For Tesla

Normally $5.99.

Control your Tesla Model S, Model X, and Model 3 Vehicle(s) with added functionality! The unique, user-friendly UI makes controlling your Tesla a breeze. Use our trips function to create memories of your car in action: track speed, power usage, and more! Why Tesla Toolbox? Tesla Toolbox is an app developed from the ground up to be easy and intuitive to use and understand. We have worked extensively with customers to ensure a proper user experience and extend the functionality of competing apps. As of our launch, we are the only third-party app to feature a fully functioning Summon feature from both iPhone and Apple Watch. We are the only third party app to have a live stream of the Tesla car while driving. And we are the fastest app to load and control your Tesla car. We also feature a new and improved Trips feature which allows you to create memories, view your power use and speed on an intuitive graphing system. Features:

– Fully functional Apple Watch app

– Real time GPS tracking of your car while it’s driving with live speedometer and power bar

– Start car with Touch ID/FaceID

– Summon car with Touch ID/FaceID (forward, reverse, stop)

– Force touch quick actions for basic functions

– Trigger Homelink to open your garage

– Lock and unlock your car

– Flash car lights

– Honk horn

– Open and close your Panoramic sunroof

– Full climate control of both driver and passenger temperatures

– View battery charge statistics

– Change battery max charge

– Start trips to view car stats

– View full report in an intuitive to use graphing system

– Multiple vehicle support

– Works with both the metric and imperial system, along with F and C (automatically detect’s vehicle settings and defaults to that with option to reverse) Apple Watch

– Start and control the car directly from the Apple watch

– View your Tesla in an easy to understand UI

– Lock, unlock your car

– Flash car lights

– Honk horn

– Control the car climate

– Change max battery charge

– Summon your car (reverse, forward, stop)

– Start and Stop charging

– Trigger home link to open garage

– Panoramic Sunroof control (exact percentage)

Eazy Reminder

Normally $1.99.

Remind Yourself by Your Voice!! The Fast and Easy way to create Reminders to notify yourself to do daily life activities i.e. Meet Friend, Meet Customer, Buy Food, Bring documents to the office, etc. To create a new reminder is very fast and easy. Just Recording your reminder voice, setting time to alert, setting reminder title (optional), that’s all. Features: – Easy steps for adding a Reminder.

– Auto-play Reminder voice.

– Ack/UnAck Reminders.

– Choosable Notification Tones.

– Easy to Manage Reminder Lists.

AirTycoon Online 2

Normally $0.99.

Welcome to Air Tycoon Online 2! – The world best airline management simulation game. You will get 70 credits when you start every new game on this paid version. [Game Introduction] AirTycoon Online which was much loved by worldwide management simulation game players has been upgraded into ATO2 with highly luxurious and vivid 3D graphics as well as various new-added features. Hope you DO NOT MISS this thrilling and exiting experience. [Game Features] -Real turn-based online airline management simulation game

-Vivid and gorgeous 3D graphics

-Realistic game background based on Historical real time

-About 150 real airplane models released as time goes by

-Manage an airline in 500 airports all over the world

-Take over other players’ companies

-Detailed management report updated every turns.

-Accident events due to the increment weather and some engine failures.

-Landing Simulator

-Alliances and Code-shares

-Communication with worldwide players [Useful game tips] -Open a new route between the cities with high business/tour level while being less(or no) competitive.

-Make all of your flight schedules as the same as ‘Available Schedule by Planes’

-Raise the fare when the occupancy is 100%

-Down the fare when the occupancy is lower than 70%

-Close your existing route resolutely and open another new route if the route is so competitive and you do not get enough profits from.

-Set up a fuel tank to save your fuel expenses.

-Build a maintenance depot and a VIP lounge at your hub city to maximize your profits.

-Manage all of your flight routes strategically by using your unmatched business skills.

-Provide your passengers unrivaled comfortability by adjusting your plane seats better and supplying a high quality of cabin service.

-Take advantage of a ‘Code Share’ function on competition routes.

-Generate stable revenue by purchasing or building your own airports.

Waypoint – Never Lose Your Way

Normally $0.99.

Did you ever get lost on a trail and then reached your GPS app to realize that you don’t have an internet connection? YIKES! Then you need to download the original “Outdoorsman GPS App”. Waypoint is a fun Navigation App that shows you the STRAIGHT LINE DIRECTION and distance to a destination set by you before without needing an internet connection. Since 2011, outdoors enthusiasts like you can save key locations like watering holes, tree stands, your car’s location, hidden stashes, etc. As long as you have a good, clear sky, you can go back to your saved location, NO INTERNET REQUIRED. NOTE: Waypoint is designed to be used in the remote, outdoor areas, where phone or internet signal does not reach. NOTE: For best accuracy, use Waypoint only outside, where you have a clear path to the sky. Walls lower GPS accuracy and big metal objects near the device impact the Compass. NOTE: If issues appear, please use the support site so we can target and fix them, thank you.

