‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has a post-credits scene, but no one’s willing to talk about it

In just a few days, the first of the final two Avengers movies will hit theaters, and I couldn’t be more excited to see it. If anything, I can’t say I’m experiencing any ‘Avengers’ fatigue, and I’d sooner watch a dozen more installments in the franchise before I’d watch a new Avatar movie. But I digress. One of the best things about Marvel movies and the glue that keeps them together is that neat little trick at the end of each film. Ever since the first Iron Man, we’ve come to expect post-credits scenes, which are used to tie up all these movies together. Yes, Avengers: Infinity War will get the same treatment, but the first Infinity War movie only gets one post-credits scene.

The film premiered in Los Angels the other day, and it has also started screening for the press in other major markets, reports Screen Rant. Those lucky enough to have seen the film have confirmed that Infinity War contains just one post-credits scene, which doesn’t begin until all the way back at the end of the credits.

Other movies in the Marvel universe have had more than one scene inserted within the credits, so you may be disappointed to hear there’s just one for the next Avengers film. But the adventure that started it all, the original Iron Man, also had just one clip at the end of the credits.

It’s unclear what’s being teased in the scene, as everything is being kept under wraps for the time being. But make sure you don’t leave the theater once we find out which Avengers die in this first episode and the credits start rolling. Yes, that’s right, I said it. I fully expect someone from the Avengers to die. That’s what happens in a massive inter-galactic war.