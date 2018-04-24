You can now have your Amazon Prime deliveries left inside your car

You don’t get to 100 million Amazon Prime members without providing your customers plenty of reasons to keep paying that yearly subscription fee, and that’s on top of free fast shipping on millions of products. But Amazon is also in the business of improving your shipping experience. The retailer on Tuesday announced the evolution of its Amazon Key program, the service that lets you receive Amazon deliveries in your home while you’re away. Going forward, and assuming you own a compatible car, your Amazon products can also be delivered to your vehicle.

Just like Amazon Key for the home, the in-car service relies on Amazon’s Key App. All you have to do to sign up is to pair your car with the app, and voila. Once that’s done, delivery persons will be able to drop off your packages right in your vehicle. You know, for emergencies.

In-car delivery will be available at no extra cost to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s available right now in 37 cities and surrounding areas in the US. The program covers Same Day, Two-Day, and Standard Shipping.

Once you choose in-car delivery, the Amazon Key App will let you check whether your vehicle is parked within range of the delivery location, and then notify you throughout the delivery process. You’ll know when the package was delivered, and when the car was unlocked and relocked.

The problem is that not all cars out there will be compatible with the service. You’ll need to own a 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac vehicle with an active OnStar account, or a 2015 or newer Volvo with Volvo On Call account. Support for additional makes and models will come in time.

The following video tells you more details about Amazon’s Key program for cars, and you can see if you qualify at this link.