Apple offers to replace batteries of some 13-inch MacBook Pro models for free

Last week, Apple rolled out a new battery replacement program for select 13-inch MacBook Pros without Touch Bars. According to the page on Apple’s website, a “limited number” of 13-inch MacBook Pro units shipped with a component that could fail, which would in turn cause the battery to expand. Although Apple ensures consumers that this isn’t a safety issue (your laptop isn’t going to explode), it is replacing batteries free of charge.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the issue. Apple didn’t provide any further details, but if you own a non Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro that was manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017, you might be eligible for a new battery. All you have to do is head to this page and enter your MacBook’s serial number.

If the site tells you that your MacBook is one affected by this issue, you have a few options. You can find an Apple Authorized Service Provider near you, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store or mail your computer into the Apple Repair Center. Regardless of which option you choose, Apple will examine your computer to make sure that it is eligible and in working condition. If so, service could take between 3 and 5 days.

Apple makes it very clear that this is not a way for MacBook owners to score a free repair. Additional damage which impedes Apple’s ability to replace the battery may have a cost associated with it, and Apple won’t extend the standard warranty of your computer. The good news is that the battery replacement program will last for five years.