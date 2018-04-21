How to watch the ‘Westworld’ season premiere on Sunday for free

At long last, one of HBO’s best original shows returns this weekend. Westworld’s second season debuts on Sunday at 9 PM ET, nearly a year and a half after the first season concluded, and you’re not going to want to miss it. While many of the mysteries were solved by the end of season one, the androids are loose and out for revenge. The park will still play a major role, but we’re finally going to see what the world outside looks like in this alternate universe.

If you have HBO as part of your cable package or have an active subscription to HBO Now, you’re good to go. Tune in at 9 PM (or any time after that) and watch away. But for everyone else, there are ways to watch that don’t require you to pay a cent, as long as you’re willing to sign up for a free trial or two.

The easiest way to watch the new episode of Westworld this weekend is to take advantage of the HBO Now 1-month trial. The app is available on a wide variety of platforms, from iOS to Android to Roku to Verizon, so no matter which device you decide to use, you should be able to watch the first few episodes.

Amazon gives Prime members the option to add HBO to their Prime Video experience for $14.99/month, but as long as you remember to cancel, you can start a 7-day free trial just for Sunday. Tack this trial on at the end of the HBO Now trial and you’re already five weeks into the season for free.

Similar to Amazon, Hulu gives every subscriber the ability to add HBO to their package for $14.99 a month, but gives them the first month for free. And for a limited time, the price has dropped to just $4.99 a month. If you already signed up for one of Hulu’s limited or no commercials plans, don’t pass this opportunity up.

HBO has also been known to put the first episode of a popular show on its website for free, so be looking out for that on Sunday night. That way, you can delay signing up for a free trial for at least another week.