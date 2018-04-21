13 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

Let me tell you something about me this week. I Feel Pretty. I feel like watching that, in spite of what I’ve heard about it. That’s because I almost never listen to what reviewers have to say about movies. It’s also why I saw Batman v Superman in theaters. Longest three hours of my life. If you’re looking for something else, Super Troopers 2 and Traffik also open this week.

As for new movie trailers, well, go grab your popcorn. We’ve got quite a few clips for you this week, including the final trailers for Deadpool 2 and Jurassic World.

Anon

Let’s kick things into gear with Anon, a Netflix sci-fi flick about a word without with no privacy or anonymity, where crimes should not exist — yet it does. You’ll be able to stream the Clive Owen, Amanda Seyfried thriller on May 4th.

Candy Jar

Candy Jar is also a Netflix creation, hitting the streaming service on April 27th. It tells the story of two debate rivals who can’t seem to agree on anything. Until they decide to work together for a greater purpose.

Cargo

Ready for more Netflix? I thought so — assuming you answered yes, otherwise I was totally wrong. Cargo, starring Martin Freeman, is a movie about a father trying to save his child in some sort of post-apocalyptic world. But I’ll be watching Deadpool 2 on May 2 when this thriller launches.

Crazy Rich Asians

Mkay, so it’s a comedy about three wealthy Chinese families preparing for a huge wedding. Mkay again.

Deadpool 2

We talked about this one already so I won’t elaborate beyond that. I just wanna watch it at this point.

Forgive Us Our Debts

This is an Italian-language movie hitting Netflix on May 4th. It’s about a man down on his luck who has to agree to work for a debt collector.

Hereditary

It’s time to check out a new trailer for the spooky Hereditary horror movie. We’ve got a creepy girl who’s starting to behave strangely the moment her grandmother dies.

Hotel Artemis

Let’s pay special attention to this Hotel Artemis thing. It’s sort of the story of the hotel from John Wick. You know, the hotel where criminals go for safe harbor and assistance. The hotel is more like a hospital for criminals in this case. The film launches on June 8th.

In Darkness

Natalie Dormer plays a blind artist in In Darkness. And she happens to have witnessed a murder in her building. The movie hits cinemas on May 25th.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also dropped this week, showing us more about the dinosaur-dominated world Chris Pratt and Co. will have to deal with in this next installment of the franchise. The movie premiers on June 22nd, not long to go now.

Life of the Party

Melissa McCarthy is the Life of the Party. It’s a comedy about a mom who decides to complete her degree after her husband asks for a divorce. Who cares that she’s totally annoying her daughter in the process?

Mary Shelley

Mary Shelley tells the real love story of Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin and Percy Shelley. Mary Shelly then ended up writing a silly little book that goes by the name Frankenstein.

The Equalizer 2

Full disclosure here, I hardly remember what happened in the first Equalizer, so I feel like a sequel is out of place. But then again, Denzel Washington happens to play the Equalizer, so I’m not gonna pass it up. Part 2 arrives in theaters on July 20th.