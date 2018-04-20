If you’ve ever wanted a phone with a bigger battery than most laptops, your wish was just granted

Whenever I hear about a company making a battery phone, my first reaction is to roll my eyes at said device. From my experience, battery phones are good at battery life, and that’s pretty much it.

But a Chinese smartphone maker that you might not even know created a smartphone with a 13,000 mAh battery that’s actually decent. And yes, before you ask, you can use that 13,000 mAh to recharge other electronics.

I’ve been lugging around an external battery with me for years. Wherever I’d travel to, I’d have it in my backpack mostly for peace of mind. It did prevent my phone from dying a bunch of times, and I often use it to recharge the phones while I’m at home. This is where I also tell you I have a backup phone with me. You know, just in case I’d need it.

Which is why the Ulefone Power 5 — I told you that the name of the company might not be familiar — sounds interesting to me. And I’m sure smartphone buyers looking for amazing battery life will find the Power 5 equally intriguing.

It looks like an Android-powered brick, a rugged phone that can take a beating, although the design is clearly a result of Ulefone having to cram a 13,000 mAh battery in there.

Before I tell you about the battery features of the Power 5, let me list the specs. We’re looking at a 6-inch Full HD display with a 2160 x 1080 resolution that signals an all-screen design, MediaTek MT6763 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD support, dual-lens camera (21-megapixel and 5-megapixel shooters) with optical image stabilization, 8-megapixel and 13-megapixel selfie cameras, side-mounted fingerprint sensor (“Touch ID”), “Face ID” unlock, dual-SIM support, USB 2.0 and USB-C ports, and Android 8.1 Oreo. Yes, this Power 5 phone looks good on paper and should provide a decent experience.

It also gets bonus points for not cloning the notch, although Ulefone is clearly not afraid to steal Touch ID and Face ID from Apple.

That 13,000 mAh dual-cell battery offers one week of power, the company says and supports Super Fast Charge (5V/5A) and fast wireless charging support (10W). You’ll get a full charge in 2.5 hours on wired and 9 hours on wireless charging. Yes, the phone can charge other electronic devices.

The Power 5 will be available in stores on April 24th, but pricing details aren’t available just yet.