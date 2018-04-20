This is your last roundup of the week covering paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free for a limited time, so you’ve got to make it count. We dug through hundreds of discounted apps on Friday and came up with the eight best ones. You can check out each of them below, and you’ll find another couple freebies left in yesterday’s roundup as well.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Around-U AR

Normally $2.99.

Around-U AR allows you to quickly find out information about your surroundings in augmented reality.

How many times have you found yourself in need of finding the closest Gas Station in a city your not familiar with ? Around-U AR quickly identifies your position and allows you to choose the nearest Bank, Bar, Gas Station, Hospital, Hotel, Movie Theatre, Restaurant, Supermarket, Theatre and Taxi. Around-U AR shows you a complete list of all the businesses in the category you have tapped on along with the distance from where you are. For every listing you can choose to see its location on a Map, view the route from where you are, add the information to your contact list or even email the information to a friend. The Nearby listing allows you to find information using Foursquare about what is around you. Super Fast, easy and accurate.

Download Around-U AR

LiveAlien: Live Comments for Reddit

Normally $1.99.

A reddit client for reading live comments – no need to refresh manually! Best for reading active threads such as sports events or breaking news. The official reddit app is great but it is not good for reading active threads. **

Source code:

Github: longsangstan/live-alien-for-reddit **

Credits:

-App Icon: Vectors Market from Flaticon, licensed by Creative Commons BY 3.0

-Loading Icon: /u/ReadsSmallTextWrong

-Error Icon: /u/Ocouluss

Download LiveAlien: Live Comments for Reddit

Photo Perfect

Normally $2.99.

Very Perfect Memories deserve design, Contains 369 filters, Photos of your daily life and travelling can be depicted as the most memorable moment, Be a part of this awesome design expression through photography. ◉ MORE AWESOME FEATURES

Very Perfect provides 369 filter effects beloved by professional photographers, all conveniently packed in 10 different themes. Very Perfect themes vary from the feel of film camera to the unique sets of classy moods or fun creativity, It’s time to make things look different!

Download Photo Perfect

Newsflow: Real News Feed

Normally $1.99.

A clean & simple news feed for real and high quality news. Features

○ 20+ Quality news sources – keep updating

○ Simple time-ordered feed Credits

○ News sources powered by NewsAPI.org

○ App Icon made by Daniel Bruce from Flaticon

○ Lightning Icon made by Freepik from Flaticon

Icons are licensed by C.C. 3.0 BY

Download Newsflow: Real News Feed

Animated Tie a Tie

Normally $2.99.

Animated Tie a Tie shows you how to tie your tie in animations. It would be more clear and easier to learn how to tie it with this app.

Download Animated Tie a Tie

Spher

Normally $1.99.

Have you ever wished that all the social media apps were all in one single app there’s your answer, Spher has all the major social apps in it including: – Instagram

– Facebook

– Twitter

– Youtube

– Google+

– Pinterest

– Dropbox

– Evernote

– Linkedin

– Tumblr And many more, there are over 20 social media apps in this application

Download Spher

Best Dog

Normally $0.99.

Best Dog allows dog owners to easily track their dog’s medications, vaccinations, vet appointments and other important information. Preloaded with vaccinations and a large number of common medications. Easy interface allows users to view information by dog. Images can be uploaded, as well as notes, to ensure all relevant information is in one place. Set reminders for medications and vaccinations to ensure you never get off schedule. Keep vet information in one place so you never have to search again. Best Dog is configured to allow the user to track up to five dogs – helpful for dog sitters that may need to keep track of multiple dogs at once. Even generate a report to share! Best Dog makes it easy for you to track all of the important information about your Best Friend!

Download Best Dog

CutSnake

Normally $1.99.

It is vital to slay all snakes using a minimum of slides within a limited game time.

1.Take the perfect chance: Players can take the perfect chance and slay most snakes using only one slide.

2.Accumulate slides: The unused slides are valid in the next level. This is a tip for challenging levels.

3.Notice snake types: Please note that snake act varies given the type of snake. A snake may produce babies or split after being cut.

4.Grasp game tempos: A level is limited to 30 seconds, where the snake turns into a rampant mode every 10 seconds, during which the snake move or its food production becomes faster.

5.Use props properly: Players can multiply one slide into several by using the prop. Props in the game include crosses and bombs. It is also important for players to control the food of the snake in later periods.

Download CutSnake