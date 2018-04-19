There are still a couple of solid freebies in yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, so head back and grab them while you can if you missed them on Wednesday. Of course, we’ve also got a fresh list for you to check out on Thursday, and you’ll find all the apps below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

The Document Converter

Normally $2.99.

The Document Converter will convert your document files to and from nearly any format! The Document Converter can convert nearly any document, image, or ebook to DOCX (Office & Pages compatible), DOC, HTML, ODT, PDF, RTF, or TXT! 1. Choose your input file from a URL, or another app (like your email or dropbox). You can also transfer from a PC.

2. Choose your output file format (like DOCX, PDF, etc).

3. Convert! It will only take a few seconds.

4. Send your file or open it file in Pages, Office, Drive, etc! The Document Converter can convert FROM just about any format (including PDF, DOC, DOCX, HTML, TXT, ODT, RTF, Pages, EPUB, MOBI) TO the following formats: DOCX (Pages & Office compatible), DOC, HTML, ODT, PDF, RTF, or TXT! Access all your converted files through the in-app file browser! After conversion is complete, you can preview the file and easily open it in another app, like your document editor of choice, and you can always get all your converted files on your computer with iTunes File Sharing. Conversions usually take less than 15 seconds! Conversion is done on a secure server, which makes conversion easier and more battery-friendly. You must have an internet connection to use this app. Files are immediately deleted from the server upon conversion. Convert any document to Pages or Office format! Convert your documents on the go without a computer! Note: Files must be under 200MB, which is enough for a document of nearly any size. Note: Your files will be sent to a secure conversion server for conversion. While the files are immediately deleted after conversion or cancellation, you should be aware that by using this app, you agree that your files are sent over to internet to the conversion server.

Download The Document Converter

Skull Maze – Tiny Roguelike

Normally $4.99.

Skull Maze is the most exclusive game on the app store. Only you will be able to have the privilege to play and no one you know will be able to claim that. How far can you reach? – Addictive and mind bending.

– Exclusive club.

– Played by royalty and celebrities.

– Full Game Center integration.

– Has been know to get into VIP sections at airport lounges and clubs just by showing the app icon.

– Challenge friends to beat your high score if they can afford it.

Download Skull Maze – Tiny Roguelike

Spher

Normally $0.99.

Have you ever wished that all the social media apps were all in one single app there’s your answer, Spher has all the major social apps in it including: – Instagram

– Facebook

– Twitter

– Youtube

– Google+

– Pinterest

– Dropbox

– Evernote

– Linkedin

– Tumblr And many more, there are over 20 social media apps in this application

Download Spher

Montessorium: Intro to Words

Normally $4.99.

“Drawing on the Montessori system, Alpha Writer has been designed to make learning to read and write a joy.” – Financial Times The possibilities are endless when children begin to understand the written word. Intro to Words guides your child so that they can learn to write, read and spell phonetically, and compose their own words and stories with original illustrations! Based on the proven methodology of Montessori. —— WHY PHONETICS? A phonetic word or phrase means every letter has a sound. Examples include JAM, WET, or GUM. A child can decode these words without needing to memorize tricky English language rules, and that means they are the perfect introduction to writing and reading. Explore an entire section of just phonetic words in Intro to Words. WHAT’S A PHONOGRAM? Phonograms are two letters that come together to make a unique sound, like SH, AI, or OW. Children use these two letter combinations to construct words like SHIP, RAIN, and COW. Your child will listen as a gentle voice pronounces phonograms in Intro to Words, then it’s their turn to give spelling a try. MORE ABOUT WHAT YOUR CHILD WILL LEARN: • Basic foundations of language

• To write, read and spell phonetically

• Identify consonants and vowels

• Phonograms – writing and pronunciation

• Letter sounds, pronunciation and composition

• How to compose, identify and spell phonetic words

• To write, create and read stories

• Fine motor skills CHOOSE AN ARTIST We offer over 100 unique, phonetic illustrations, from 3 different internationally acclaimed artists: Zeptonn, Mike Lowery and Marloes de Vries. Pick your favorite to work with, or rotate between all three! CREATE YOUR OWN STORY Let loose in the storyboard section of Intro to Words! Your child has access to all illustrations, letters and phonograms to create a masterpiece of their own. Play alongside your child for moments of learning as a family. SOUND GAMES Enjoy a game of I-Spy to help your child become familiar with letter sounds. Listen as Intro to Words introduces three objects, followed by “I spy with my little eye…something beginning with sss” for example. Your child will be prompted to select an object that begins with that letter sound! “Which object starts with sss?” THE PHILOSOPHY BEHIND INTRO TO WORDS A tested and proven aspect to the Montessori method is that writing comes before reading. Intro to Words places an emphasis on the phonetic sounds used to build a word rather than spelling or reading comprehension. Children can learn the letter sounds and combinations of letter sounds at their own pace!

Download Montessorium: Intro to Words

Change – Currency Converter

Normally $0.99.

Change is a beautifully, well designed and simple app that helps you convert currencies easily. All you need to do is choose your currency and slide right or left to compare other currencies. Change is perfect for: travelers, online shoppers and non-professionals Forex traders who are looking for easy way to understand how much money they to convert. Change key features: * Simple to use: Just choose your currencies from the coins list and you ready to go. Now just scroll right or left for an quick exchange, Notice, you can scroll the top and the bottom coins. * Well deigned: Change built by web designers, not by brokers. we care about every design issues so we create great user experiment with photos and text. * Quick response: No need to wait until data is updated. In first use, the app shows 8 different coins, but you can add and exchange over 85 coins. Please notice that the Forex market changing every second, and the app require an internet connection to pull updated data.

Download Change – Currency Converter

Dunk – Dribbble Client

Normally $0.99.

Dunk is the best way to browse Dribble sots on your iPhone. We support: – Automatic GIF animation playing

– Personal feed

– Like shots

– Comment shots

– Save all attachements shots

– Follow/Unfollow

– Share/Save shots

– Search for shots

– Browse followers and followers for all users Disclaimer: This is not the official app

Download Dunk – Dribbble Client

iWoman

Normally $1.99.

iWoman is the #1 period and cycle tracker for women since 2009. Track your cycle with ease and record the progress of your period with a smart, customizable and clean interface. This app will help you to learn more about your body! The “Circle View” was first introduced on this app. When it comes to daily use, iWoman is one of the best and most accessible apps to track your period, ovulation, intercourse or your basal temperature. iWoman is highly customizable and let’s you define the tracking functions you need. Our users are very happy with this popular health app and we keep adding new features and languages with every single release. PERIOD TRACKER • Simply start tracking your cycles by adding the dates of your last period

• Predict future periods, ovulation and fertility times with the calendar

• Support your birth control or family planning if you are trying to get pregnant TRACKING & HEALTH FUNCTIONS • Add information on your flows intensity and spotting

• Record your sexual activity

• Pill tracking for your cycle

• Track your mood, emotions and feelings

• Log the results of pregnancy and ovulation tests

• Track your hygiene methods (tampons, panty liner, menstrual cup)

• Party, smoking or alcohol can be recorded to see if it affects your cycle

• Note down your basal temperature and follow it with the automated graph

• Use iWoman to track medication

• Take individual notes for every day like in a diary

• Add photos to each day

• Protect your privacy with the iWoman passcode or Touch ID

• Reminders for your breast health and breast cancer checkup OPTIONS • Customize iWoman and activate and deactivate every function

• Create reminders with individual notifications and alerts

• Make backups to secure your data

• Define the number of cycles used for calculation

• Switch between Celsius (°C) and Fahrenheit (°F) RECOMMENDED “This is the best period tracker so far.” – MADONNA Magazine

“iWoman is the app of choice for many users in our community that are trying to conceive!” – BABYFORUM.AT USER REVIEWS “I’ve been using iWoman for the last 3 years and it’s a perfect app. Every woman should use it to get to know her body perfectly. And all the new features like temperature to use as well, it’s great!” – Violettgreeb, Austria, 5/5 Stars WE CARE We hope that you have a great time using iWoman and it helps you to learn more about your body. Our team spoke to many women how to improve the experience and make the best possible app for your apple device. Please do not hesitate to give us your opinion and let us know how iWoman could be improved to suit your needs.

Download iWoman