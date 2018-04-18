California opens investigation into worker safety at Tesla’s Fremont factory

Tesla is renowned for making some of the safest cars on the planet, but a recent investigative report from Reveal alleges that the electric automaker isn’t as safety-minded when it comes to the well-being of its factory workers. In a lengthy report, Reveal claims that Tesla has a bad habit of prioritizing manufacturing speed over safety. What’s more, the report alleges that Tesla has been under-reporting the number of injuries that occur on the factory floor.

In the wake of the allegations, Tesla swiftly released a detailed response which essentially categorized the Reveal report as nothing more than a crafty disinformation campaign spearheaded by union supporters hell-bent on painting Tesla in an unfavorable light, the truth be damned.

In the wake of the back-and-forth, Bloomberg is now reporting that the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) has since opened up an investigation into working conditions at Tesla’s Fremont factory in California.

The state agency “takes seriously reports of workplace hazards and allegations of employers’ underreporting recordable work-related injuries and illnesses” and “currently has an open inspection at Tesla,” said Erika Monterroza, a spokeswoman for the state’s industrial relations department.

Though Cal/OSHA didn’t pinpoint why it initiated an investigation into workplace safety at Tesla, the timing is certainly curious. Cal/OSHA investigations can reportedly take up to six months before any findings are issued, so it may be a while before we see what comes of this.

Tesla hasn’t yet issued a statement regarding the investigation, but the company’s full takedown of Reveal’s claims can be read over here.