You can pick up a new MacBook Air for as little as $699 at Best Buy right now

Even as other brands cast a wider net with more affordable notebooks, Apple has held fast to its commitment to offer premium devices (and nothing else). Cheap MacBooks simply don’t exist, which is why it’s always worth pointing out when a retailer decides to slash the prices of Apple’s laptops, and that’s exactly what Best Buy did this week.

Best Buy’s discounted selection starts at $699.99 for the newest 13.3-inch MacBook Air model, with a fifth-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of memory and 128GB of flash storage. You can also grab the 256GB model for $899.99, and the 512GB model (which also feature an Intel Core i7 processor) for $1249.99. All three are $300 off.

Not only are these objectively great prices for some of the most reliable laptops on the market, but they’re even better deals than what we typically see from Best Buy. Just last month, Best Buy cut $200 off the same three models, which means you can save an extra $100 with the current sale. (Sorry if you bought one last month).

Plus, you can actually save even more money if you’re a student. Sign up for Best Buy’s Student Deals program and you’ll receive a coupon code that will let you take an extra $50 off the price of any of the MacBooks.

Rumors suggest that the MacBook Air line might be on the way out in the near future. If that’s the case, this could be one of the last opportunities to pick up the MacBook Air while it’s still in circulation. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to pounce on a MacBook Air deal, think long and hard before you let this one pass.