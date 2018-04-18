Call of Duty is supposedly going after PUBG and Fortnite with its own Battle Royale mode

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite: Battle Royale are part of a massive phenomenon right now, especially following their releases on iPhone and Android. Battle Royale modes, where gamers fight to the death until only one player survives to take home the chicken dinner are incredibly popular on traditional consoles, PC, and mobile devices. So don’t be surprised to see other studios tackle the Battle Royale style in future releases, especially companies that own massive franchises.

One of them might be Call of Duty, whose Black Ops 4 installment, due this fall, will supposedly consist of a multiplayer mode only, which will include a Battle Royale last-man-standing kind of fight.

The news comes from two sources familiar with the game who talked to Kotaku. A separate report in Polygon tells us the same story. There’s no single-player game version of Black Ops 4.

That’s only bad news if you prefer playing games by yourself rather than engaging in multiplayer fights. The fact that a Call of Duty Battle Royale version is in the works can’t be but good news for the fans of this particular type of gameplay.

It’s all just a rumor at this time, and Activision isn’t talking. But the secret can be kept only for so long. The studio is supposed to unveil the game on May 17th, at which point it’ll have to show fans exactly what they can expect from the new game.

Per Polygon, Activision had to drop the single-player campaign mode because it realized it won’t finish it in time for the October 12th launch.