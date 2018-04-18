We’ve got another great roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free today, and it includes nine different premium apps that are all on sale for a limited time. Looking for more? If you hurry, you’ll find a few remaining freebies in our roundup from yesterday.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

WebDuo Pro

Normally $0.99.

WebDuo is the only app that allows you to browse two websites at the same time (side by side) on any iOS device. Take WebDuo Pro for a spin and let us know what you think! P.S. Get THREE browsers side by side by side if you have the iPad Air 2 , iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro by using multitasking!!

Download WebDuo Pro

Love Test Meter

Normally $0.99.

Are you Two Best Friends and Lovers ? Get an ** Accurate Compatibility Score ** This love calculator provides an accurate relationship compatibility score, just using the power of numbers in your name. Its uses real numerology principles using the names and how they sound, and based on each name, this compatibility score is based on ancient numerology principles. To get an accurate compatibility score using this App, just type in your name and your partner’s name and tap ‘GO’ to see how compatible you both are, in all walks of life. This is indicated by a test score. The score tells you that how much each one can help the other person, or tells you how much care is present between them and also tells you if both of you are in alignment with the general life path. Enter the name by which you are called, or most know for, rather than the full name. It can even be your NickName. Keying in your Name on the left, will let you know how much your partner supports you, and keying in your partner’s name on the left, shows how much you support your partner. Download and have fun, you can test it on your friends too!!

Download Love Test Meter

Pool Break 3D Billiards

Normally $1.99.

Pool Break is a suite of games featuring several variations of 3D Pool, Billiards, Snooker, and the popular Crokinole and Carrom board games. The 3D graphics are spectacular and the physics are realistic and accurate. Whether you play against the computer or against other players online, the action is smooth and fast paced! Ready for some realistic pool experience? With a ton of games and lots of fast paced action, Pool Break will keep the most seasoned pro playing well into the night. Its crisp 3D graphics, accurate physics and linear shot guides help you line up your shot, modify the shooting angle, and see where your shot is going to land, making it easy to position yourself up for your next move. Pool Break Features Include:

• Almost two dozen games packed into one app

• Universal iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad app

• Multiple Languages Supported

• English, French, German, Italian, Russian, Dutch, Polish, Spanish

• Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, Korean (South), Chinese (Simplified)

• Supports Online Cross-Platform Multiplayer Gaming

• Supports online chat

• Play against the computer with four difficulty levels

• Pass-n-Play mode

• Very Realistic Pool Physics

• Pan and Zoom and Slow Motion modes

• Swipe-to-Shoot mode

• Free View and First Person View

• Regular, Circular or Hexagonal billiard tables

• Allows Curve and Masse shots and full English

• Intuitive User Interface

• Many different sceneries

• Multiple fancy ball and cue stick designs (textures)

• Portrait and Landscape modes

• Built-in Help Manuals explain how to play

• Recent Games option for single-click start

• Hours of fun If you’ve ever thought about playing pool on a real table, Pool Break is the perfect way to try a variety of games and pick your favorite. Use Pool Break as a recreational game, or use its dead-on, real life rendering and geometry to help improve your skills for league night. With place-and-shoot and pool drill games, this is the perfect app for tweaking your game, and practicing those tricky shots that require nerves of steel. So what do you get with this app? Over a dozen Pool, Billiard and Snooker games, as well as two popular board games Carrom and Crokinole that are played with discs. In other words – enough cue-games to keep you busy for a long time. Pool Break Games Include:

• US 8-Ball Pool

• UK 8-Ball Pool

• 9-Ball Pool

• 10-Ball Pool

• 6-Ball Pool

• 3-Ball Billiard

• 7-Ball Pool

• Rotation Pool

• 4-Ball Billiards

• One Pocket Pool

• Straight or 14.1 Continuous Pool

• 3-cushion Billiards

• 1-cushion Billiards

• Karambol

• Pool Drills

• Place-n-Shoot Pool and Snooker

• Snooker (15, 6 or 10 Reds)

• Carrom (three board styles)

• Crokinole board game Feeling competitive? Choose head to head action with the pass-n-play feature, even more intense competition against the computer, or go online for some cross-platform action with other players. With 4 different difficulty levels to choose from, you’ll go from a novice to a seasoned professional in no time. Don’t get Snookered! Download Pool Break now rack up some serious fun! It’s your break!

Download Pool Break 3D Billiards

DMD Panorama

Normally $1.99.

Since your camera can shoot a Panorama, why bothering with this app?

Because it completes the whole turn, works with front camera for panoramic selfies, shows the result with an incredibly nice 3d viewer, allows your friends and followers to see the same 3d result even without having the app, makes better pictures even in low-light, exports the 360 Panorama as a looping video, lets you experiment Virtual Reality with Google Carboard… …along many other things:

– discover more than 1.3 Million panoramas shared from all over the world,

– create breath-taking panoramas with advanced camera controls such as Flash modes and 3 different Exposure settings,

– follow other panorama lovers and be notified when they upload new pictures,

– edit description, tags, geolocation and privacy settings,

– connect with your Flickr account and view your panoramas with our 3d viewer,

– order gorgeous prints (posters, framed prints or canvas) of your panoramas and ship them worldwide,

– get embed codes to insert interactive panoramas in your blog. We listen and help (support@DerManDar.com). We bet you will be impressed, try us! Please note:

– our app shoots only cylindrical panoramas,

– we only stitch the pictures you take with the app,

– in-app HD option is for *all* the panoramas you take on *all* your devices – with the same AppleID,

– your pictures are *not* automatically uploaded unless you explicitly request it. If you own a Galileo motorized head, please get the app DMD Panorama for Galileo.

Download DMD Panorama

Future Ludo

Normally $2.99.

Before us, you play Ludo (Airplane chess, Flying chess) is on the paper, in the sky or on the earth. Now we bring you to space, bring the war to universe. Right now!

Fly your mothership to space and combat with differnt races. Game rule:

1. Roll the dice to decide the play sequence.

2. Roll even number to arise your spaceship, such as number 2 rise 1 spaceship, number 4 rise 2 spaceships, and number 6 rise 3 spaceships.

3. Each time only allow to move 1 spaceship.

4. When spaceship moves to same color, you can jump.

5. When spaceship moves to the fly path with same color, it can fly.

6. When spaceship moves to a square, but this square have an enemy spaceships. It will intercept enemy and destroy enemy spaceship.

7. Spaceship can intercept any number of enemy spaceships. So you can use one spaceship to destroy up to 4 enemy spaceships.

8. All of be intercepted spaceships will go back to mothership.

9. When 4 spaceships arrive center, he will win the game.

10. When player rolled number 6, the player will obtain one bonus turn. But when he rolls number 6 three times, all of his spaceships will be destroyed and go back to mothership.

Download Future Ludo

ShoppingBlitz

Normally $0.99.

Blitz that shopping now!

ShoppingBlitz learns how you shop. The more you shop, the better it gets.

Don’t waste time having forgotten those all important missed items. Add your shopping items randomly throughout the week . . .

Items magically appear in the correct order for your shopping trip in any given store. Unlimited Stores – add and delete as you please.

Group stores to share a common list of items, each matched to your individual shopping pattern.

Virtually unlimited shopping items.

Buy it and you’ll Blitz it

Download ShoppingBlitz

Delete Contacts + Duplicates

Normally $0.99.

This app is best way to quickly delete contacts from your address book and merge all the duplicate contacts automatically! Moreover, you can backup and restore all your contacts directly from your iPhone! Key Features: -Delete multiple contacts of your address book at once

-Merge all the duplicate contacts of your address book with one tap

-Backup all the contacts of your address book with one tap

-Share backup files via text message, email, Dropbox, iCloud Drive, ..

-Restore contacts at any time directly from the app!

-Choose contacts to backup

-Choose contacts to restore

Download Delete Contacts + Duplicates

Kitty Emotions

Normally $2.99.

Are you a lover of Cats? If you do then you’ll love Kitty Emotions. Text your loved ones with Cat Emotions, showing how them how you

feel, choose from several high quality cat image emotions. Its fun!, meow!! :). More Emotions Coming Soon.

Download Kitty Emotions

Chakra Balance Meditation

Normally $3.99.

**Top Seller in US App Store** Balance your chakras and feel aligned today!

Are you feeling out of alignment?

Does your aura need cleansing?

Would you like healing that balances your chakras completely? Rachael Meddows is a certified hypnotherapist who has used her unique view of hypnosis to give people a better life, and now she has applied that perspective to the mobile applications world. Now you can use hypnosis to cleanse your chakras and feel better today! This app features: * Soothing, therapeutic hypnosis/hypnotherapy tracks

* High quality, state of the art recordings

* Optional hypnosis instructions that can be opted out of once you have learned how hypnosis works

* Your choice of a short or a long hypnosis induction

* Playlist function

* Unlock All for maximum savings

* Your choice of one of three different soothing, white noise background sounds to enhance your hypnosis, or none at all

* Loopable full-length featured hypnosis track

* The option to wake you up when the program has finished, or

* Use our built-in alarm clock to wake up at a particular time, or

* Program the app to allow you to remain asleep after completing your session

* Customized video options specifically chosen for their relaxing effects

Download Chakra Balance Meditation