This is the best Galaxy S9 deal we’ve seen so far

Not too long ago, when we learned that Galaxy S9 sales haven’t been very good so far, we told you to wait on buying the phone because better deals would soon be available from Samsung and its partners. It looks like we didn’t have to wait too long at all for one such sale to come along.

You can score a Galaxy S9 for $350 less than the sticker price right now, without having to trade in your old phone. Going for the bigger Galaxy S9+ gets you an extra $100 in savings. Of course, it’s not all great news because there are definitely caveats.

The deal is currently available from Best Buy and is only available with Verizon. Also, you’ll have to stick with the carrier for the entire duration of the installment plan. You see, the savings aren’t awarded at the time of purchase. Instead, they’re spread out as bill credits. Jump ship earlier than supposed to, and you’ll have to pay the remaining balance in full.

That said, the deal is still terrific, as it slashes the price of the phone in half as long as you’re fine with Verizon being your carrier. And let’s not kid ourselves, the Galaxy S9 is the best Android phone you can buy right now.

On the same page, Best Buy advertises other Galaxy S9 deals, but none of them match Verizon’s. You can save $150 on AT&T, and $150 or $200 on Sprint, depending on whether you’re an existing or new customer. T-Mobile isn’t included in Best Buy’s deals, not that you should be surprised. T-Mobile deals are never part of Best Buy’s smartphone sales.

Best Buy also advertises a related offer. If you switch to Verizon, you’ll be eligible for a $150 prepaid MasterCard, but you have to bring your own device and dump T-Mobile in the process. If you want to buy an unlocked device for full price, Best Buy is throwing a free Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit your way.