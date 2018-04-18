Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Best Buy and Amazon announced on Wednesday that they will begin working together to sell the next generation of Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the United States and Canada. The new televisions will be sold exclusively in Best Buy stores, on BestBuy.com and even from Best Buy as a third-party seller on Amazon for the first time.

The companies will kick off the multiyear partnership this summer with the launch of the first Fire TV Edition smart TV from Toshiba, followed by more than 10 other Fire TV Edition sets from Toshiba and Insignia later this year.

“Amazon and Best Buy have a long history of working together, and today we take our partnership to a new level,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, in a press release this week. “These Fire Edition smart TVs by Insignia and Toshiba deliver beautiful visuals and all the movies and TV shows you love, with an experience that gets better every day with Alexa. We could not have a better partner in this endeavor.”

All of the new smart TVs from Toshiba and Insignia will have the entire Fire TV experience built in, which means you can access a wide variety of streaming apps, connect an HD antenna for over-the-air channels and use Alexa voice commands to control your TV. You can also pair your TV with your Echo to integrate all of your devices.

Amazon and Best Buy didn’t share any details about the TVs themselves, but we expect them to be of the affordable variety, if past Fire TV models are anything to go by. You’ll start seeing the new TVs in stores this summer.