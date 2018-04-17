The OnePlus 6 will be OnePlus’s first water-resistant smartphone

The OnePlus 6 will have an iPhone X-like notch, and you can’t do anything about it. Aside from that, it’s likely it’ll be a more than decent Android flagship just like its predecessors. We already know the main specs of the handset, and OnePlus is running commercials focusing on the phone’s speed in cinemas in India.

On top of that, OnePlus is teasing other OnePlus 6 features on a regular basis. We’ve recently seen the first camera samples from CEO Pete Lau, and the official OnePlus Twitter account just told us the handset will be its first water-resistant smartphone.

“Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we,” OnePlus teased on Twitter.

Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we 😉 pic.twitter.com/QEnOdm3Xtk — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 16, 2018

Well, first of all, I’ve been using non-water-resistant phones in the rain for years, using a variety of handy tricks like umbrellas or nearby indoor spaces where it doesn’t rain.

In seriousness, however, it’s great to see OnePlus make water-resistant handsets. Rain aside, a water-resistant device will actually survive water-related accidents which could otherwise ruin the handset.

Samsung and Sony were among the first handset makers to bring water resistance to phones, and Apple’s iPhones now have it too. It was only a matter of time until OnePlus devices got it.

The tweet above, however, doesn’t share any other details about the actual water resistance rating of the OnePlus 6, so we’ll just have to wait for the company to reveal it during its upcoming announcement.