First big Galaxy S10 report may have just revealed key details

The Galaxy S9 hit stores just a few weeks ago and initial sales have been underwhelming, according to reports. That probably explains why the first meaningful Galaxy S10 rumor is already here, sharing various details about the next-gen smartphone well ahead of the expected Galaxy S10 rumor season.

The phone is supposedly getting some exciting new features, but there’s no significant redesign in the works for the next-gen Galaxy S model. And yes, that means the phone won’t be getting the foldable AMOLED screen we’ve heard so much about.

Earlier rumors said Samsung may ditch the numbering scheme from its Galaxy S line going forward. Some even speculated that the foldable Galaxy X phone and the Galaxy S10 may turn out to be one in the same. But Korean-language The Bell has it that the Galaxy S10 will have the same Infinity Display design as its predecessor.

The phone will come in regular and Plus versions, supposedly sporting slightly bigger displays than the Galaxy S9 — that’s 5.8-inch for the Galaxy S10 and 6.3-inch for the Galaxy S10+. Apparently, the display design has been finalized and the panel production schedule has been set for November. Obviously, things can still change by then.

The phone will have at least two interesting features, the report notes. The Galaxy S10 will feature a front-facing, 3D-sensing camera that would allow Samsung to improve the security of face unlock and the performance of AR Emoji. Not surprisingly, Samsung is taking its lead here from Apple and the iPhone X. The second feature concerns the fingerprint sensor, which will be placed under the screen, according to The Bell. No widely available smartphones have been able to pull this off yet, and rumors suggest the Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy S10 might be the first.

Samsung is supposedly working with Qualcomm, Synaptics, and Aegis Tech on in-screen fingerprint sensors, while Mantis Vision and Woodgate are said to be Samsung’s partners on the 3D camera development front.