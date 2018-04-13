Friday is always bittersweet for Apple fans. On one hand, you only have a few more hours of work or school left to endure before the weekend arrives. On the other hand, it’s the last time you get to enjoy a list of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free until Monday. We’ve rounded up the 10 best app sales of the day, and they’re all listed below.

Boximize

Normally $8.99.

** Featured by Apple as best new productivity app ** Boximize is a structured note taking app that brings you the power of a database and the simplicity and usability of a note taking app. ** Top 10 app in the US and 28 other countries ** Boximize helps you become more organized and productive by bringing your important information together in one place and filing them as structured notes. ———————————————

■ So, what exactly is Boximize?

——————————————— If you like the simplicity of note taking apps, then Boximize is a note taking app where the note isn’t just a blank page instead the note is a fully customizable form containing fields, making inputting your data faster, easier and less prone to errors. Your data also becomes sortable, searchable and more organized. Thus bringing the power of personal databases to your notes. If you like the power and flexibility of personal databases, then Boximize is a powerful personal database designed to bring you the simplicity, beauty and efficiency of note-taking apps. Basically, Boximize brings you the best of both worlds, the simplicity of note taking apps and the customizability of personal databases. —————————————————

■ And how do people use Boximize?

————————————————— People use Boximize to save, organize and find everything that is of importance to them. Boximize comes with a predefined set of 27 templates that help users to instantly start organizing their data. Moreover, users can always customize the templates by adding or removing fields or even a new template from scratch. “I use Boximize to collect and organize my recipes” – Jack, Chef “Organizing my coin and stamp collections has never been easier” – Omar, Student “I track my employee tasks through Boximize” – Catherine, Manager “Capturing memories with Boximize is amazingly simple. I use it to track my kid’s drawings over time” – Sara, Graphics Designer “I keep my travel logs on Boximize” – Li Yong, Mountaineer “I love being able to customize Boximize to my life needs. I use it to track my diet and capture my interviews in audio” – Helen, Journalist “Boximize helps me in keeping track of my students” – Carol, Teacher ——————————————————

■ Tell me, what are the top features?

—————————————————— • 27 ready to use collections (see below for complete list)

• Customize collections by adding/removing fields or build your own from scratch

• Enter 20 different types of information (Text, Number, Picture, GPS location, see below for complete list)

• Password protect your data with a pin code

• Lightning fast searching and sorting

• Different themes to choose from

• Organize photo and video collections

• Record voice notes

• Take handwritten notes or sketch drawings

• Track locations on the map

• Keep track of timings using a built-in stopwatch ————————————

■ Predefined Collections:

————————————

• Contacts

• Todo

• Recipes

• Diet Log

• Events

• Demo Fields

• Inventory

• Time Billing

• Home Inventory

• Expenses

• Exercise Log

• Car Maintenance

• Student List

• Member List

• Products for Sale

• Equipment

• Issue Tracking

• Items Sold

• Customers

• Donations

• Notes

• Movie Collection

• Task Assignments

• Audio Notes

• Member cards

• Business Cards ——————

■ Data types

——————

Modify a ready made collection or build your own from scratch with the following powerful: • Text

• Number

• Choices (Multiple selections)

• Checkbox

• Photo and video collections

• Time

• Date

• Rating

• Location

• Phone Number

• Email

• URL

• Sketches and handwritten notes

• Slider

• Color

• Voice notes and audio recordings

• Stopwatch

• Lists of items

• Notes

Buzzer: Sports Alerts Report

Normally $0.99.

Are you tired of missing your favorite team and sporting events because of life’s demands? Never miss your favorite team or sporting event again with Buzzer ! Buzzer is that app you need! Buzzer will notify you every time!!

Ninjas Infinity

Normally $0.99.

Here comes an authentic cartoon art style 2D infinity action! Can your fingers catch the infinity arena? Many obstacles, including evil ninjas, ninja dogs, monsters, demi-humans, zombies will prevent your adventure! ▪ Select among four ninjas!

– Select one from ninjas of fire, water, thunder, and wind!

You can use secret characters by achieving records!!

Can you find iOS original characters!? ▪ Master legendary ninjutsu!

– You can master ninjutsu by getting scrolls.

Can you master the legendary last ninjutsu!? ▪ Get legendary blade!

– It is not only ninjutsu that helps you!

Get legendary blades with the power of shinobi! ▪ Level system

– Allocate points obtained by increasing your level to Power, Strength and Ninriki.

The higher your level, the stronger the blades you will have!

– You can infinity level up.

– You can upgrade the skill.

– You can infinity combo. ▪ Available game mode

– You can select a game mode from Easy, Normal, and Hard.

The more difficult the mode you complete, the higher the score you can achieve…

– Endless infinity arena. ▪ Animation, graphics, and system

– Numerous effects have been used for ninjutsu, weapons, and monsters.

– You can enjoy unique new combos shot from skill. Download now to shoot the ninjutsu!

YouRepeat – Repeat Video Play

Normally $2.99.

Tired of spending time clicking on the replay button every time listening to your favourite music tracks? Chill up and experience YouRepeat – a new app which allows you to enjoy songs on youtube in a loop with no-limit. With YouRepeat, your own music world seems more vibrant and convenient than ever. Time can be saved, and video songs can be played as many times as you wish. *** With YouRepeat you can *** * Automatically replay your youtube video

* Play video while the screen is off

* Navigate the videos you want to play in a loop

* Watch youtube videos in full screen HD

* Check out your most recently played videos

* Spontaneously cache the streaming URL of videos you’ve played for faster loading

* Automatically adjust the quality of the videos in apropos to your network speed

* Receive recommended video: common sense media We want YouRepeat to develop ceaseless so it is highly appreciated if you can show us your support by giving us a rating. *** HOW TO USE ***

* Open this app (YouRepeat).

* Search your favorite videos.

* select & play, this youtube video will be loop automatically. Enjoy the endless loop of your favourite music tracks.

Coyn

Normally $2.99.

Coyn — Simple, Secure, and Stylish way to manage your cash balance. Introducing the new feature: Coyn Share.

• Manage your money like it’s no one else’s business.

• A brand new experience to manage your daily expenses.

• Be the only one who tracks your cash expenditures and earnings.

• Traveling a lot? No problem! use Coyn to track all your cash expenditures and focus on your adventures!

• Never lose track of where and how you spent your cash

• Improve your financial wellness by defining budget and meeting the goals

– Use “Coyn Pin” feature to pin categories that are important to you and have them on you main screen to help you stay on budget

– Premium users to have Unlimited Accounts to manage their cash balance

– 3D Touch feature allowing users to add expense/earning quickly and also see the balance instantly

– Secure your Coyn using your fingerprint Use Coyn Share to:

– Manage expenses from your road trip with friends

– Report your business expenditures to your boss

– Pay your electricity/rent to your roommate

– Split bills at the restaurant

– or simply pay your friend for that cold beer! -“Keep your cash and your Coyn in your pocket.” Simplicity:

Coyn is all about efficiency. We spent days and nights testing the usability of Coyn so that you can experience the unique user-interface and enjoy managing your cash. Simply swipe up to add expenses and swipe down to add income! Privacy:

Coyn respects your privacy and will never allow your data to be posted to any websites, bank accounts, or cloud services. We don’t require you to log in or add your bank accounts. With Coyn you can focus on saving money and being on top of your cash expenditures and earnings and stop worrying about privacy and accounts FOREVER! Personalize:

Coyn is the most powerful tool for anyone who uses cash for daily expenses or even has cash incomes (gift cards, pocket money, etc.). It helps you to track your cash activities and keep the records only to yourself.

If you travel with cash or want to track business and personal expenses Coyn would be your best friend! In our newest version we introduced “Coyn Shop”. Everyday we hand pick best products from Amazon (more stores and resources coming soon) tailored to our users’ taste using our smart builtin Ai. Tap on Coyn Shop inside your Coyn app and discover amazing deals every day. Emojis are here and are taking over Coyn’s categories! Now it’s time to personalize your cash expenditures’ categories using your favorite emojis and personal touch to them

Measure Map Pro

Normally $19.99.

Measure Map Pro lets you quickly and easily measure multiple distances, perimeters and areas with laser sharp precision!. Use it for small areas or large, then share with coworkers. Click “…More” to learn why you should download this App today! Calculate surface areas, buildings, plots, floors, forest areas or dimensions for fencing, sports tours, trips or anything you need for field work without having to go to the spot to take measurements. Only one finger to calculate with astonishing accuracy all these measurements over satellite images. That’s what Measure Map Pro is for, to put a powerful, portable measuring tool right in the palm of your hand. Your iPhone, iPod touch or iPad can now provide you with totally precise measurements of any distance, from as small as one tenth of a meter to as big as thousands of kilometers or miles, even taking the curvature of the earth’s surface into account when measuring. It does all that, fast and effortlessly. Just one “magic” button for all the operations to easily place points without loosing it’s professional accuracy. Some impressive features you get in Measure Map Pro (some of them via in-app purchase):

* Autosave

* Attractive, smooth, easy navigation and use

* For iPhone and iPad

* Apple or G00GLE Maps with extra zoom level.

* Displays Maps View: Map, Satellite, Hybrid and Terrain.

* Undo and redo operations as needed

* AirPrint and iCloud support

* More maps with extra zoom level through in-app purchase: Bing, Here, and ArcGIS. And Open Street, Open Cycle, World Street and more in the future

* Operations: Add, delete intermediate pins, insert between pins, move pins, get info.

* Circles and rectangles

* Multiple areas and routes on screen

* Display of altitude above sea level, azimuth and angle

* Calculates azimuth or bearing

* Search for current location, text (villages, places of interest, etc.)

* Length units: meters, kilometers, feet, yards, miles, nautical miles, ken, ri, bù, lǐ

* Surface units: square meters and kilometers, ares, hectares, square foot, square yards, square miles, acres, fanegas (Valencian, Castilian or Colombian), tsubo, bu, so, lí, mǔ

* Intermediate distances between pins can be displayed

* Attach pictures to points

* Ability to select color and thickness of the perimeter line.

* Ability to select the color and transparency of the selected area.

* Working format: Measure Map, KMZ, KML (G00GLE Earth), CSV (Excel), Autocad (DXF), Shape (SHP), GPX, Image (PNG) and PDF

* Export and import of surfaces and routes via e-mail, iTunes, AirDrop and Dropbox.

* Save to photo album

* Download surfaces and routes from the Internet.

* Calculates multiple areas and routes simultaneously

* Ability to create inner polygons as “holes”.

* Drawing of shapes: circle and rectangle.

* More maps with extra zoom level through in-app purchase

* Calculates azimuth or bearing

* Attach pictures to points

* Displays altitude above sea level, azimuth and angle.

* Imports KML, KMZ and GPX format files besides exporting them.

* Track mode: drops pins on current GPS position at regular intervals.

(Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life)

* Coordinate system DM

* Apple Pencil drawing mode (with iPad Pro)

GIFMyPhoto

Normally $0.99.

Create incredible GIF with your LivePhotos! GIFMyPhoto it’s an app that allows you to create incredible GIF using your LivePhotos, adding effects and filters, also you can share with friends via iMessage, Facebook, Twitter and more. Is very easy to make your GIF, you just have to select a LivePhoto from your camera roll, add your favorite effects and filters and that’s it. Use the 3D Touch shortcut to create your GIF without wasting your time. This app requires the LivePhoto feature which is only available on the following models: – iPhone X

– iPhone 8

– iPhone 8 Plus

– iPhone 7

– iPhone 7 Plus

– iPhone 6s

– iPhone 6s Plus

– iPhone SE

Mood Diary

Normally $1.99.

Are you happy? Mood Diary empowers you to track your mood over time.

Magic Pic Frame

Normally $1.99.

Combine multiple photos into one beautifully framed picture with borders instantly, share your story!

You can create unique and beautiful framed compositions by selecting a theme and a frame layout. Arrange your photos into the frames, pinch to zoom and swipe to get the perfect composition. Make your photos with 150+ poster layouts. ◉ KEY FEATURES

• 150 adjustable Layouts.

• 65 amazing Effects to apply individual photo.

• 600 well designed Sticker Pack

• Easily move photo positions (Pan/Zoom/Rotate/Move)

• With more fonts to decorate the layout.

Save Home Videos to Camera Roll

Normally $1.99.

* Save Videos To Photos app provides you to save iTunes libray Home Videos from computer to iPhone / iPad / iPod Touch Camera Roll(Photos app). * Do you want to edit video taken by video camera and movie stored on PC by iPhone / iPad movie editor app? But most of movie editor app can use only videos in camera roll.

So, you can not edit iTunes library Home Videos that you transferred from your PC.

In such a case, please use this app HV2CAM.

You will be able to save iTunes library Home Videos to camera roll by this app!

And you will be able to edit video taken by video camera and movie stored on PC by iPhone/iPad movie editor app!

