Destiny 2’s next expansion, Warmind, will be out in less than a month

Destiny 2 hasn’t had quite the shelf life of the original, swamped in controversy and battered by complaints from fans who were less than satisfied with Bungie’s updated vision for the franchise. But that hasn’t stopped the development team, as a new expansion is apparently right around the corner (along with some other big changes).

On Wednesday, Bungie shared an updated development roadmap for Destiny 2 stretching all the way to September, and it turns out that Season 3 will begin on May 8th alongside the launch of the Warmind expansion. New expansions are typically announced with a video or a live stream, but Bungie decided to just bury it in a blog post.

According to the post, Warmind “will send you to new places to meet new heroes and battle new enemies” as well as “earn new loot and master new activities.” While the announcement might have been anti-climatic, Bungie does plan to host a reveal stream on Twitch on April 24th where we will learn more specific details about the expansion. Like Curse of Osiris before it, Warmind will likely feature a new campaign and new areas to explore.

Bungie is also fixing competitive multiplayer to address one of the complaints that players have lobbed at the series since the first game. Starting in Season 3, all the Crucible maps that were added in Curse of Osiris and Warmind will be available for every player. In other words, you don’t have to purchase the expansion to access the new maps. The studio says that this will help unify the community (although it’s worth noting you will still need to own the expansion to play the map in private matches, which will be added to the game during Season 3 as well).