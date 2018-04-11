This new bundle of Spotify Premium and Hulu for $12.99 is a total steal

Spotify and Hulu have partnered to create a bundle that offers both of their services for a discounted price. On its own, Spotify Premium runs $9.99 a month, and Hulu’s cheapest Limited Commercials plan is $7.99. Combined, the two companies are bundling their services for $12.99 a month, just $3 more than paying for Spotify as a standalone.

The deal makes total sense for the two companies: There’s many people who would happily pay for one or the other, and a $3-5 jump over the base subscription price makes justifying the extra subscription so much easier. Of course, it’s also fantastic news for any cord-cutters who already pay for both services, as this saves you $5 a month.

The first people to get access to the bundle are existing Spotify Premium subscribers. Any of the 71 million people currently paying for Spotify Premium (in the US) will get the chance to trial Hulu for three months for just 99 cents, after which the subscription price will go up to $3 a month (on top of the Spotify subscription). Later this summer, the bundle will come available to anyone, existing customer or not.

“Based on the outstanding performance of the Spotify and Hulu student package, it’s clear that consumers love to combine their music and television experiences together,” Tim Connolly, SVP, Head of Distribution and Partnerships at Hulu, told TechCrunch. “Hulu and Spotify are brands that are defining how fans connect with entertainment in the future, and we are excited to expand our partnership to bring this combined package to all existing and new Spotify Premium subscribers.”

“Our student launch with Hulu was incredibly well received and we are excited to extend our reach by bringing Hulu to more of our Premium members in the US,” said Alex Norstrom, Chief Premium Business Officer at Spotify. “Hulu’s TV content is highly acclaimed, and with this exclusive Spotify offer we are bundling two top media platforms for an unbeatable price. This is just one example of how we can add value to our premium members day after day.”