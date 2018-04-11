The last day of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony begins at 10AM – watch live right here

In a hearing that was scheduled to last two hours yesterday, Mark Zuckerberg ended up answering questions from the US Senate committee members for over five hours about Facebook’s responsibility to safeguard user privacy and the Cambridge Analytica data breach that has dominated headlines for weeks now.

But even after a marathon session yesterday, Zuckerberg isn’t out of the woods yet. The CEO will pick up right where he left off this morning with another testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee today at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. There’s no telling how long this one will last, so settle in if you’re going to watch.

Titled “Transparency and Use of Private Data,” today’s hearing will cover some of the same ground as the Senate hearing, but the representatives will probably press Zuckerberg on answers they weren’t satisfied with from yesterday. And now that Zuckerberg’s notes have been shared far and wide, the House committee may take the opportunity to phrase questions in a way that the CEO will be forced to answer differently than he expected.

Watch the entire hearing as it happens at 10 AM ET with the live streaming video from NBC News below:

While there were plenty of worthwhile takeaways from yesterday, a disappointing (but unsurprising) proportion of the five-hour session was dedicated to Zuckerberg explaining to very old senators what Facebook actually is and how it works. In general, the House skews younger than the Senate, so the hope is that more time is spent on substantive questions this morning than what we saw on Tuesday afternoon.