Vizio’s 2018 4K TV lineup starts at $350, features a new flagship quantum set

Vizio unveiled its 2018 lineup of consumer 4K televisions on Tuesday, with new sets for the high-end P-Series, mid-range M-Series and affordable D-Series and E-Series lines. The new TVs will retail for as low as $349.99 all the way up to $2,599.99. No matter what you’re in the market for, Vizio likely has you covered this year, even if you decide to buy a quantum dot TV. Without question, Vizio’s P-Series Quantum is the star of the show this year.

Vizio describes the 65-inch P-Series Quantum as its brightest TV to date, with 2,000 nits of peak brightness, 192 local dimming zones and “cinematic color intensity” thanks to the quantum dot technology. Deep black levels, the brightest of brights and stunning contrast all help to explain the $2,199 price tag on this flagship TV set.

The rest of the P-Series isn’t quite as revolutionary, but does have the same bezel-less design as the Quantum TV, up to 120 dimming zones and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Dolby Vision HDR is included as well, so while they might not be able to match the P-Series Quantum, these three models should still pack a punch.

Vizio P-Series 75-inch $2,599.99

Vizio P-Series 65-inch: $1,799.99

Vizio P-Series 55-inch: $1,199.99

If you’re looking for high-end performance at a slightly lower price, Vizio is updating its M-Series line as well with three new models that feature up to 48 local dimming zones as well as Dolby Vision HDR. The M-Series has been updated with the bezel-less design as well, so you won’t be missing out by skipping the P-Series.

Vizio M-Series 70-inch: $1,699.99

Vizio M-Series 65-inch: $1,399.99

Vizio M-Series 55-inch: $999.99

There are a smattering of D-Series and E-Series TVs as well, both of which offer a 43-inch model for $349.99. The D-Series tops out at $999.99 for a 70-inch model while the most expensive of the 2018 E-Series line is a 75-inch model for $1,549.99. You won’t find any bells and whistles, but you can upgrade to 4K on a budget.

Every new Vizio TV is powered by the 2018 SmartCast OS, which features Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, plus access to a wide range of apps like Netflix, Hulu, Crackle, iHeartRadio, HBO Now and Prime Video. You can also control your new Vizio TV using the Vizio SmartCast Mobile app, available on iOS and Android.