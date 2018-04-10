How to watch Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before the Senate today

It’s not often that a Senate hearing is must-watch TV (at least, it wasn’t before the current administration), but today is the day that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will stand before a joint session of Congress to answer questions about the Cambridge Analytica scandal that has dominated headlines for weeks. The Judiciary and Commerce committees will be on hand to speak with Zuckerberg, which adds up to 44 senators with 4 minutes a piece for questioning.

The hearing, which is dubbed “Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data,” is currently slated to begin at 11:15 AM PT / 2:15 PM ET. Although it is scheduled to last two hours, it would not be terribly surprising to see the hearing run over. After all, both the government and the general public want to know everything.

Zuckerberg released his 7-page testimony earlier this week, so we already know what he has to say about the data firm as well as Russia’s ability to interfere with the election through Facebook. The reason that we’re all tuning in is to see how the 33-year-old CEO responds under pressure as senators bombard him with questions. We also hope to learn more about why Zuckerberg is able to delete his messages while the rest of us aren’t.

If everything goes accordingly, the hearing should be over at around 4:15 PM ET, but Zuckerberg won’t be out of the woods quite yet. He also plans to speak to the House Energy and Commerce committee tomorrow at 10 AM ET. We’ll be sure to have a new post up for the live stream of that hearing as well before it begins.