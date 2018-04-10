New ‘Focus’ mode in Instagram lets users take professional style photographs

In an effort to make Instagram even more addicting — and useful — the photo sharing site today introduced an intriguing new feature dubbed “Focus.” Similar to the Portrait Mode available on the iPhone, Focus mode on Instagram allows users to take a photo wherein the main subjects in the foreground remain crisp and sharp while the background is blurred. In short, Instagram’s new Focus mode will allow users to take more eye-catching and professional looking photos with relative ease.

In order to take advantage of the new feature, you’ll first want to make sure that you’re running the latest version of Instagram. Once that’s taken care of, users who fire up the app will notice a “Focus” option next to the “Superzoom” option underneath the record button.

Instagram adds:

As soon as there’s someone in the shot, you’ll notice the person stays in focus while the background softly blurs — making sure they stand out in a striking way. Simply tap to take a photo or tap and hold to record a video. When you’re done, you can add creative tools like filters, stickers and text to your photo or video before sending to your friends on Instagram Direct or adding to your story.

The new feature is supported on both iOS and Android devices. With respect to iOS, Instagram notes that Focus mode will work on the iPhone SE, 6S, 6S+, 7, 7+, 8, 8+ and, of course, the iPhone X. The feature is said to work on select Android devices, though Instagram hasn’t yet specified which ones will be able to take advantage of the new photo option.