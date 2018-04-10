Ben and Jerry’s ice cream shops are giving away free cones today

What better way to brighten up your day than with a free ice cream cone from Ben and Jerry’s. Today marks the 40th annual Free Cone Day from the famous duo’s company, during which many Ben and Jerry’s Scoop Shops around the world offer customers one free cone with an ice cream flavor of their choosing.

It’s incredibly easy to participate too. All you have to do is find a local Scoop Shop by visiting the Ben and Jerry’s site, make your way over the shop between the hours of 12 PM – 8 PM local time on Tuesday, April 10th, and pick out your favorite flavor. It’s hard to think of a better spring treat (even if it’s still cold outside).

In addition to all of the free cones, Ben and Jerry’s is also holding a competition on its website. You can enter to win a year’s supply of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream just by answering a simple question and and clicking SUBMIT.

“Put your Ben & Jerry’s trivia knowledge to work!” says the company “This Free Cone Day, we’re giving away even more free ice cream than usual. Call us crazy, say we’re out of our pints, but we love our fans so much that we want to shower them with appreciation. And ice cream. A whole year’s worth, in fact.”

Remember to check in with your closest Scoop Shop before you rush out for your free cone. While most of the shops will be participating, it never hurts to call ahead so you won’t show and be disappointed.