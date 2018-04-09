SNL sketch scorches Mark Zuckerberg in hilarious ‘Weekend Update’ segment

While Facebook has certainly had its fair share of privacy scandals over the years, the recent controversy involving Cambridge Analytica undoubtedly represents the biggest challenge the social networking giant has faced to date. Cambridge Analytica, as a quick refresher, is a consulting firm that stealthily acquired information about 87 million Facebook users for political advertising purposes.

Over the past few weeks, Facebook has been in full-on damage control. Not only did Mark Zuckerberg issue an apology a few weeks back, various Facebook executives have been making the rounds in the media in an effort to assure the masses that their private data will remain just that, private. What’s more, Zuckerberg is slated to testify before congress on the matter this coming Tuesday.

In anticipation of Zuckerberg’s testimony before seasoned lawmakers, Saturday Night Live over the weekend had a little bit of fun at Zuckerberg’s expense by poking fun at his somewhat offbeat persona. During the Weekend Update portion of the show, Zuckerberg — played ably by Alex Moffat — addressed the company’s ongoing privacy issues in a hilarious manner.

Right off the bat, the show pokes fun at Zuckerberg’s allegedly robotic demeanor. Upon being introduced, Zuckerberg, in an effort to appear more human, recites his inner monologue aloud and says: “Begin eye contact. One, two, three. Nailed it.”

When asked if he was going to resign, Zuckerberg responded: “No way homie. Because according to our data sets, I don’t have to and you can’t make me.”

The best part of the sketch, in my opinion, is when Zuckerberg briefly recalls the site’s ‘Poke’ feature, something Zuckerberg categorizes as “flirting for cowards.”

The entire sketch is pretty well done and can be viewed below.