Porsche CEO suggests all Porsche models will be fully electric by 2030

Spurred by the success and accolades Tesla enjoyed with the Model S, Porsche a few years ago realized that it had no choice but to embrace the EV revolution. With that said, Porsche in 2015 announced the Mission E, a forthcoming electric sports car with impressive specs that will likely go on sale in 2019. What’s more, Porsche is putting its money where it’s mouth is as the company a few months back announced that it was going to double its EV-related research and development to about $7.4 billion by 2022.

Beyond the Mission E, there’s no question that Porsche today fully appreciates how electric cars stand poised to change the way we travel. To this point, the company earlier today published a new interview with Oliver Blume where the Porsche CEO touched on a number of topics pertaining to the proliferation of electric cars on the road.

One of the more interesting tidbits of the interview involves Blume effectively stating that all Porsche cars may be fully electric by 2030. When asked when the last Porsche with a combustion engine might be released, Blume responded:

I would venture to predict that, by 2030, the sportiest Porsche will have an electric drive. Who knows – maybe by then even our iconic sports car, the 911, will be electric.

Of course, Blume made a point of noting that Porsche will not be making any rash decisions as the transition to electric cars may be slow and steady.

It would be absurd to think that we could do without the combustion engine completely in the foreseeable future. But, equally, we cannot miss the opportunity to invest heavily in electromobility. Before we leave petrol or diesel behind, the next decade will see an increase in the parallel use of combustion engines and alternative drives. A clear trend is developing, and we will deliver. I am not going to do anything hasty, however.

Blume’s full interview touches on a number of broad and interesting topics and can be read in its entirety over here.